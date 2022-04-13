A lot of people know the Lenoir City High School agriculture program from attending the annual plant sale.
About 8,000 plants grown by students are ready for purchase in the greenhouse on Good Friday.
“We usually come very close to selling out,” Josey Miller, agriculture teacher at LCHS, said.
The sale begins 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. the following school days at the greenhouse in the back of the school. The signature event is made possible by Future Farmers of America students taking the plant science course.
The sale also offers backyard farmers and gardeners great deals on a variety of plants, including flowers, ferns and vegetables.
For as little as $15 for a tray of 32 plants, buyers can choose from four kinds of peppers, 11 types of tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumber, watermelon and cantaloupe.
Hunter Proctor, a junior at LCHS, grew up on a farm and is one of the specialists at caring for tomatoes. He started the tomatoes individually and transplanted them into four-packs for the sale.
More than a dozen different types of bedding flowers are available, including begonias, marigolds and petunias, at $15 per tray and $2 per four-pack. Potted flowers are $3 each or two for $5 in four-inch pots. A one gallon pot of purple fountain grass is priced at $6, with hanging baskets of Boston ferns and assorted flowers selling for $18 each.
Allison Webster, a junior studying plant science, raised the flowers from seedlings. She said she is also studying greenhouse management and agriscience. She said she enjoys working in the greenhouse and preparing for the plant sale.
All the students are members of FFA, an organization that teaches more than plant and animal science, Miller said. Students learn research and presentation skills that will help them in college and throughout their lives. They also get to learn more about how agriculture interacts with lots of other things in the world.
“We expose them to hundreds of different career choices,” she said.
Miller, who graduated from LCHS in 2005 after taking many of the same courses she now teaches and being an FFA member for four years, grew up on a farm. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and worked as an agricultural extension agent in Rhea County before getting her master’s degree and deciding she wanted to teach.
She said her FFA students have taken different career paths after a base of knowledge achieved in agriculture classes, including landscaping, turf management at a golf course and working as a veterinarian.
Katie Hutchison is a senior and an officer in FFA. She said studying health and animal science helped her decide she wanted to be a veterinarian.
“I love animals and plants,” she said.
Hutchison, who recently received her FFA state degree and was a proficiency finalist in agriscience at the 2022 FFA State Convention, said she has learned much from the program. She worked on research projects involving small animals and even other students. A project she worked on about student eating habits determined that COVID-19 impacted student choices in food. Price and supply issues forced some students to make changes, she said.
Seth Harvey is also a senior who received his FFA state degree at the 2022 conference, the highest degree awarded by Tennessee FFA. To get the degree, students must participate in FFA activities and volunteer or work at an internship.
Harvey volunteered at a veterinarian’s office last summer and plans to again this summer.
FFA student Alyson Smith was a finalist in the category of prepared public speaking during the state convention.
Lexxi Henley, a junior who is active in FFA, serves as the chapter reporter. She plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University to study dairy cow management.