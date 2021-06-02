Annual crafts festival nears

Within a few days Lenoir City Park will be packed with visitors from around the region for the 59th annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival.
The festival is set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This will mark the first time since 2019 the festival has been held, as the COVID-19 pandemic left GFWC Suburbia Women’s Club of Lenoir City members no choice but to cancel last year.
“We are super excited,” Janet Bove, club president, said. “It’s going to be huge and big. Because we have over 180 vendors from all kinds of different ceramics and jewelry and metal works coming. We have food vendors, so we’re looking forward to hosting the thing we do best which is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast.”
“We’re extremely excited,” Sheila Woody, club vice president, added. “We hope to have actually a larger crowd than normal just because everybody’s ready to get out and enjoy being social and enjoy doing what they love.”
Vendors will be spaced out in hopes of alleviating any visitor health concerns.
“We encourage hand sanitizing and face masks on the bus and just practice your social distancing in the park,” Bove said. “We spaced out the vendors to help that issue of social distancing.”
Woody expects vendors to come from all over the Southeast, including Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.
“I think it’s a unique venue being right there on the lake,” Woody said. “I mean we’ve got a lot of frontage on the lake. It’s just a beautiful place to come and stroll and to look at the vendors. I think it’s actually being an outdoor event and it’s such a beautiful place there in Lenoir City Park.”
The festival started decades ago as a way to help the club raise funds to put back into the community.
“We depend on it heavily every year,” Bove said. “It’s 100% that we depend on this to be able to give back toward our community. ... The money goes toward different funds around the community. We’ve donated to the Lenoir City splash pad that’s coming, we’ve donated $50,000 to that. We’ve donated to scholarships for high school students going to college. We do the Christmas Angel Tree around Lenoir City and Loudon County. We just donated this year to the library two chairs that our club members hand painted, the Lenoir City library. We help Habitat (for Humanity), the Lions Club, Boy Scouts and various other organizations, that’s just to name a few.”
Since the fundraiser has been held, Bove said $500,000 has been given to various charitable causes.
“Last year we were in the middle of coronavirus and the country was shut down,” Bove said. “This year things have been opening back up and we decided to push forward and move ahead. We wanted to bring excitement back to our community and do the thing we loved best which is hosting the festival, the Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival to be specific, so we can raise money to give back to our community.”
A $3 donation is requested at the entrance.