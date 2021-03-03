Agent Orange was a blend of tactical herbicides the U.S. military sprayed in the jungles of Vietnam to remove trees and dense tropical foliage that provided enemy cover.
Subsequently, 20 million gallons of Agent Orange were sprayed during the Vietnam War estimating that 2.7 million U.S. military personnel may have been exposed.
For purposes of Veterans Affairs compensation and benefits, veterans who served in Vietnam Jan. 9, 1962-May 8, 1975 are presumed to have been exposed to herbicides.
The Agent Orange Act of 1991 directed the VA to presume service-connected disability for conditions the National Academy of Sciences deemed related to Agent Orange. Veterans with these presumptive conditions qualify for compensation and benefits if they were in Vietnam.
The Agent Orange presumptive conditions are chloracne, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, soft tissue sarcoma, Hodgkin’s disease, porphyria cutanea tarda, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, B-cell leukemia, multiple myeloma, respiratory cancers, prostate cancers, acute and subacute peripheral neuropathy, type 2 diabetes, amyloidosis, Parkinson’s disease and ischemic heart disease.
On Jan. 1, Congress approved Parkinsonism, bladder cancer and hypothyroidism, making 17 presumptive diseases and cancers directly associated with Agent Orange. If a veteran has previously applied for disability relevant to the latest presumptive, they will be receiving a letter from the VA to reapply.
To be eligible for disability from any diseases caused by Agent Orange herbicides, the VA requires competent medical evidence of a current disability and proof or evidence the veteran served in Vietnam. This may also include serving aboard a Naval river boat on the inland waterways or on a U.S. Navy ship operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia.
Spouses of veterans are eligible for Dependency Indemnity Compensation of $1,357.56 monthly if a veteran should die of a service-connected disability, or if a veteran is 100% service-connected disabled for at least 10 years. In the event of a veteran dying, it is imperative the spouse ensure the death certificate properly documents the specific reasons.
The most common granted Agent Orange disabilities that are approved for DIC are diabetes mellitus, malignant growths of genitourinary system, arteriosclerotic heart disease (coronary artery disease), coronary bypass surgery and malignant growth of the lung. A veteran must have been diagnosed or have on file an ongoing claim for the dependent to be eligible for DIC.