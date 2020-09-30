Affordable housing remains a need

Officials ceremoniously cut a ribbon last week honoring what could be a big positive for Loudon County.
Lenoir City officials, alongside county representatives, state Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, and those involved in the project, celebrated 104 new single-family homes planned for Ashemore off Ashe Avenue.
The Lenoir City project on Kingston Street near Lenoir City High School will take 24 months to complete. Homes will be priced from $185,000-$250,000, Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said.
“They put them up pretty quick once they get the land,” Aikens said. “This was an old trailer park that was abandoned and being in the same family for years, and they sold it to Scott Davis, who is Eagle Bend Development, and, of course, we’re excited about the project. Certainly, we think it will bring a much-needed development to Lenoir City in affordable single-family homes.”
Construction will be handled by D.R. Horton, a volume home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
“There’s a need for workforce and affordable housing here and Loudon County, and Mayor Aikens and I have been friends for a long time and he and I have talked about needing affordable housing in your all’s community,” Scott Davis, Eagle Bend Development president and owner, said. “I got with Mayor Aikens and we had a chance to buy this property and so it’s worked out well for everybody.”
According to realtor.com, the median listing home price in Loudon County is $249,000, which is in the neighborhood of more affordable housing, Doug Davis, Century 21 Legacy Realtor, said.
“It opens it up to a lot of younger people that can’t afford the $300,000-$400,000 houses,” he said. “Or older people looking to downsize; that sometimes happens, too.”
Affordable housing makes a big difference in a community’s growth, Scott Davis said.
“It’s very, very, very important because without affordable housing you cannot attract the workforce that all the manufacturing plants need, that Denso needs, that all the people that the city and the county are trying to recruit,” he said. “Without a place for them to house, you don’t get people to move to your community. So having affordable housing is very important for economic development purposes.”
Jack Qualls, Loudon County Economic Development Agency executive director, has stressed the importance of less-expensive housing. Using realtor.com, he said there are 21 homes currently listed under $250,000 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Of those 21, only four were constructed in the last five years.
“According the Tennessee Housing Development Agency in Loudon County, statistics show roughly 30 percent of the existing housing stock built since 2000,” Qualls said in an email correspondence. “THDA states in 2019 that 220 new homes sold in Loudon County with an average price of $326,865.”
More families residing in the county leads to more businesses looking to locate. Aikens said several years ago a “home department store” looked at the area but eventually backed out.
“Any time we get new housing in, especially entry-level housing, it’s going to be a plus for the community,” Rodney Grugin, Loudon County Chamber of Commerce president, said. “Rooftops is what it takes to bring in new retail, new restaurants, so all of this development should benefit both the city and the county going forward.”
Lenoir City Council earlier this month accepted an application to form a Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board, which will allow development incentives for housing. The new board can negotiate and accept payment in lieu of tax agreements. Three projects were considered at the Sept. 14 city council meeting.
Tony Gibbons, Loudon Habitat for Humanity executive director, believes homes priced like the Ashemore development complement what the nonprofit can offer. Habitat has six build-ready lots and “several” infills throughout the county, he said.
“Habitat’s price point is at about $135,000, and so there’s always families that are just out of reach of the Habitat model but still struggle to find affordable housing in a growing community like Lenoir City and Loudon County,” he said.
Loudon officials also see significance in providing affordable homes.
“I cannot speak to the county, but in terms of the city of Loudon upwards of 40 percent of the housing stock is rental, which lends itself to the conclusion that there is a market for first-time home buyers,” Ty Ross, Loudon city manager, said in an email correspondence.
Loudon recently adopted an R-3 zone Urban Density Residential District to offer more single-family housing on a smaller lot size, which Qualls said is a current national trend. He hopes it will encourage new growth and entry-level housing.
“I think this directly impacts housing opportunities for our workforce and attracts first-time homeowners to our area,” Qualls said. “... It is my understanding Loudon County zoning currently does not have a medium-density residential district. Previously, a Planned Unit Development district allowed developers to be creative and add smaller lot sizes to construct housing density. However, the PUD zone was changed about three years ago to decrease housing units per acre from nine units to 2.5 units, even when sewer infrastructure is available. This lack of allowable density probably makes building and selling entry-level homes in neighborhoods more difficult to develop throughout the county.”
Ross pointed to Cedar Grove in a R-3 neighborhood in Loudon, which has 30 homes.
“I believe a marker of the new economy is the development of more front porches for which are delivery points for Amazon and the like,” he said. “Tennessee traditionally runs, at least partially, off sales tax revenue. Thus more delivery points equals more revenue down the line.”