With help from students, Adopt-a-Class is looking to support Loudon, Steekee and Vonore elementary schools through greeting cards.
The nonprofit’s greeting card fundraiser started March 31 and will go about two months, Karen Hamerslag, Adopt-a-Class founder and director, said.
“I love children’s art, as many people do. Their use of color and design can be very sophisticated and quite beautiful,” Hamerslag said. “I was for a long time trying to plan a fundraiser that would be unique for us and include the schools. I had this idea of producing greeting cards and approached our three schools because we needed to work with the schools to have our artists produce the work that is now being used. The schools were very enthusiastic.”
Third- and fourth-graders, along with a few fifth-graders, crafted the cards. No theme was provided, which allowed student creativity.
Because LES was the largest of the three adopted schools, Hamerslag said 12 of the 240 entries were selected. SES and VES each had six selected.
“This not only I hope will be a successful fundraiser, but the experience for the children has been phenomenal because we announced the winners and I framed each child’s print for them and we’re using that for publicity on Facebook,” Hamerslag said. “We have their pictures so proud and happy holding their framed print. That in itself is a major win.
“I spoke with one of the principals about it and he found that a few of the kids — and there was a completely blind judging, we didn’t know anything about the kids, we just looked at the pictures — but a few of the kids that we selected were ones that we really benefited from having that recognition. It gave them a feeling of pride,” she added.
Christie Amburn, LES principal, said students thrived in the competition.
“It was really pretty competitive with their artwork and they put a lot of time and effort trying to make sure they had something that was worthy of being on a card,” Amburn said. “Those that won were just really excited when we called their names and they got to come down. Karen had given them each a framed copy of their card to keep, so, of course, that made them all really happy.”
Adopt-a-Class has made a big difference at the school, Amburn said.
“Up until this year because of COVID they staffed us with volunteers, so we had a lot of volunteers through Adopt-a-Class in our classrooms working with kids and helping teachers and so this year they’ve really looked for different ways to help and they’ve supported us tremendously financially with supplies for kids who don’t have them and just for things that our teachers need,” she said. “... We’re excited and happy to support them because we know that they’re so good to giving money back to us with whatever we need.”
Hamerslag said cards can be purchased Wednesdays at the farmers market in Tellico Village or by sending a check payable to Adopt-a-Class at her home at 232 Elohi Way, Loudon, 37774. She asks for name and address, contact information with email address or phone number and a preferred product choice. Choices include a mixed box of two cards from each school, a “kind” LES box A, a “happy” LES box B, all six VES cards, all six SES cards or all 24 cards. Free delivery is provided for people in Kahite and the main part of Tellico Village. Payment must be made in advance.
A six-card boxed set with envelopes is $7.50, a six-card set with envelopes and no box is $8.50 and a “24-card special” with envelopes is $25.
Cards can be viewed at https://adoptaclasstn.org or www. facebook.com/adoptaclasstn.
“We have learned a lot and the cards are, I believe and most of our viewing customers have found them to be, extremely high quality,” Hamerslag said. “It’s a learning process, but I found very good quality boxes for packaging. We have self-sealing envelopes that come with the cards. We used very high quality heavy card stock with a little bit of gloss on it for the printing.”
Hamerslag said there are “several” advantages to purchasing cards at the farmers market.
“If you make an order, the cards are boxed — there’s two distinct sets from Loudon Elementary and then one each from the other schools, but at the farmers market you can build your own box,” she said. “You can select any six if you want one box or 12 if you two boxes, cards yourselves and we’ll fill them out and give them to you right there because we’ll have all the supplies there.”
The fundraiser will reach outside Tellico Village.
“We have on our website all the pictures of the cards and all the information on choosing what you want to get if you order by mail,” Hamerslag said. “We do need for people to pay in advance. The other way we’re going to marketing is through the school so that they can sell to their school community cards, which we will have delivered to the schools offices for teachers or family to pick up at the office.”
Loudon County resident Linda Best purchased cards online.
“The quality of the cards surpasses my expectations,” Best said. “The children’s art is magnified in the stunning production of the cards themselves. My grandchildren will love receiving and sending these.”
Hamerslag hopes to do another greeting card fundraiser in the fall with a holiday theme.