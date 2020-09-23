Administrator in UT Leadership Academy

A Lenoir City High School administrator is putting the school district on the map after being named a fellow to the 2020-21 University of Tennessee’s Center for Educational Leadership Academy.
Chris Brittain, who serves as LCHS athletic director and physical education teacher, is one of eight educators in the state selected to the program.
“It was a big honor because they only take a certain amount into that program every year,” Brittain said. “To be chosen as one of those select few was exciting, and I’m just thrilled to be a part of it, learn, grow and I’m excited.”
The academy is an intensive 15-month residency fellowship that prepares aspiring principals for the rigors of instructional leadership in a modern educational context. Fellows spend four days a week in a school working with a mentor principal and attend graduate-level classes and seminars on campus.
The program integrates theory and practice. Successful candidates earn a master’s or education specialist degree and a statewide beginning administrator’s license.
“Candidates for the Leadership Academy are first nominated by their district and then complete a rigorous application and selection process,” Jim McIntyre, UT Center for Educational Leadership director, said in an email correspondence. “The University of Tennessee and partner school systems collaboratively select candidates who show strong potential for effective educational leadership and a deep commitment to educational equity and excellence.”
Brittain said the application process required time and effort.
“With the interview process, you apply and then you go through the interview process with Dr. McIntyre,” Brittain said. “That’s an in-person interview, and it’s basically kind of going through what leadership is, your background as far as what my experience has been in the teaching profession. Then it’s just scenarios with how you deal with certain situations and just trying to get a feel of the thought process.”
Brittain has worked for Lenoir City Schools for 13 years as a multi-tiered educational professional, teaching physical education, wellness, social studies and world geography. He has served as an assistant football coach at LCHS and currently serves as a school Vertical Team Leader and mentor for new teachers.
“I believe Chris will excel in the Leadership Academy,” McIntyre said. “His prior experience and success, exceptionally positive references and his work thus far in the academy all point toward a tremendously productive professional growth experience this year for Chris. I know he’s an athletic director, so I’ll mix my metaphors — selecting Chris for the University of Tennessee’s Leadership Academy seemed like a slam dunk because we think he’ll hit a home run in the academy this year and has the potential to be a future all-star school principal.”
Brittain said the short amount of time he’s served as athletic director has exponentially propelled his career.
“Being the athletic director now, you’re thrown into that leadership,” he said. “Being in that program, you start learning some things along the way to help you be a better leader. There’s going to be a learning curve, so being a part of this program, hopefully, it shortens that learning curve and puts me in a situation to be a better leader in our athletics program and within our school system.”
He participated last year in Capturing Kids’ Hearts training, which is a program designed to help educators strengthen student bonds, enhance classroom behavior and develop a successful learning atmosphere.
“Chris has proven to be a person of integrity and has a desire to create the best educational experiences for students,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “Last year, Chris stepped up and participated in ... Capturing Kids Hearts. Chris implemented some supportive classroom practices that were successful. Being accepted into the University of Tennessee’s Leadership Academy is a wonderful training program for future leaders. Chris is Lenoir City’s fourth participant in the program. I am proud of the work that Chris is doing and stepping into some leadership roles in the district.”
Brittain hopes to progress through LCS administration, but he said the ultimate goal is to do whatever he can to best help students and fellow teachers.
“The goal is for me to be in some type of leadership role, and ultimately, I’m in that role because Dr. Barker and Millicent Smith (city schools supervisor of instructional services) see something that can benefit our school system, benefit our students, our community,” he said. “For me, the end goal is to take on a leadership role, whatever that leadership role that they see is the best fit for the school system. I can’t say what that will look like, but the end goal is to take everything I’ve learned and the experiences from the program and put them to use to make our school, our community better.”