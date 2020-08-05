4-H hosts virtual camps

The Loudon County 4-H Youth Development program adapted to a virtual world and took camps and challenges home.
Amy Fellhoelter, 4-H Youth Development agent, said she’s used to having a summer filled with “day camps and stay-away camps and activities.” This year more people signed up for 4-H camp in years, she said.
“It just broke my heart that we had to say, ‘Oh, no, we’re not going to camp.’ We did try to adapt virtually,” she said. “I guess my biggest qualm is we did not have as much participation as I would have liked to have had, but we had some. So that was a good thing.”
With adaptations came trying new things like Camp-in-a-Box. Each box had five educational lessons, five snacks for participants to make and five crafts. Fellhoelter hosted online sessions with campers with virtual campfires where ghost stories were told and an online scavenger hunt was held.
“We tried to make it as close to a camp experience as possible, but at the same time doing it over Zoom made it a lot different, but the kids seemed to really enjoy the sessions,” she said. “It was a new experience. There were things I would do different if I do that again next year, but there were things that went really well. The kids enjoyed it, and that was the important thing.”
Fellhoelter also hosted a virtual Chopped Junior challenge. In the challenge, participants cook food using secret ingredients found in a basket. Oliver Bullard, 9, was the only participant.
Bullard said his favorite part was the first challenge where his secret ingredients were salsa, onions, peaches and pasta. He made a pasta salad side dish, and his older brother Layton, 11, was his taste-tester.
Oliver’s mother, Jennifer, said he loved the challenge.
“He’s been my sous-chef ever since he was born I think,” she said. “He started egg cracking for me when he was about 2, so he’s been ready for this, and he’s a pretty avid watcher of the Food Network.”
Oliver and Layton also participated in the Camp-in-a-Box program.
“This summer everything has been so weird, and we’ve relied heavily on being able to use the internet, and it’s fantastic, but at the same time they need a break from all of that, too,” Jennifer said. “Where it was a virtual camp, it was led virtually, but every single thing was hands-on, and it required them to not only do an activity but to do a little bit of research into some of that stuff, and it was really 100 percent perfect for what we needed.”
Megan Long, 4-H Extension agent, has been working on involving families with her virtual Wildlife Challenge, a spin-off of the Wildlife Judging team. The Wildlife Challenge is a portion of the judging team in which participants identify animals based on photos of the animal, its tracks and body features and sound clips from animals.
“I opened it up to adults as well, because I know there’s a lot of families that are in the woods every hunting season and probably have seen some more species maybe than some other folks have, and if they enjoy being out in the woods, then this is something the whole family can get involved with,” Long said. “I do have a couple adults signed up to be a part of it.”
Long hopes the challenge can help take families’ minds off of coronavirus and the coming school year.