Callers soon will soon need to dial all 10 digits for local calls in accordance with the countrywide plan to accommodate a national suicide prevention hotline.
The Federal Communications Commission adopted rules to establish a 988 nationwide three-digit phone number for people to connect with counselors for suicide prevention and mental health. Rules required phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.
The FCC on April 24 began encouraging callers to start dial all 10 digits. On Oct. 24 it will become mandatory.
According to the FCC, 865 and 731 are the only affected area codes in the state that are permitted for seven-digit dialing and use 988 as a central office code. Tennessee is one of 37 states that will need to make the transition.
During the transition, those who need help can continue to call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.