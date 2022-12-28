We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Conservatives meet
• Conservative Club of Tellico will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Little Italy of Tellico Village. There will be no guest speaker, but those attending will be sharing a fellowship breakfast.
Bridge lessons
• Bridge lessons will be offered at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Gary Crawford at 865-657-9284 or Tom Paul at 865-458-3299.
Ladies Bible studies
• A Tellico Village ladies Bible study meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, call Marie Decess at 865-458-3703 or Mary Ann Clayton at 865-250-8732.
THURSDAY
Chicago bridge
• Chicago bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Gary Crawford at 865-657-9284.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian Men’s Fellowship breakfast is held 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Little Italy of Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877 or Larry Denney at 865-250-9692.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
Guitar club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Advance workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., intermediate workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
Scrapbooking
• The Tellico Village Scrapbook Group meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, contact Linda Goodman at 865-408-1178 or goodman_linda@charter.net.
SATURDAY
Hand and Foot
• Open play for Hand and Foot is 11 a.m. Saturdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. This is ideal for players of all experience levels who want to meet new people and have fun. Play time for visitors begins at 1 p.m. For more information, call Karen Ressler at 865-657-9894.
MONDAY
Duplicate bridge
• Duplicate bridge play takes place at 5 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Tom Paul at 865-458-3299.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Entry is door B9 on the backside of the building closest to Tellico Parkway. For more information, call 512-947-2352.
Open women’s AA meeting
• An open women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 143 Chota Center, Tellico Village. For more information, call 423-519-6664 or 865-522-9667.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Church Crafters
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters meet 9:30 a.m.-noon Mondays at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Anyone is welcome to join.
TUESDAY
Cub Scouts meet
• Cub Scouts Pack 215 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call James Nardelli at 847-650-7129.
Dulcimer club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or dooge@hotmail.com or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315 or tellicokat@yahoo.com.
Closed AA
• A closed Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Loudon United Methodist Church, 505 Mulberry St. For more information, call E.T.I.A.A. at 865-522-9667.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Ty Ross at 865-936-7059.
Knifty Knitters
• The Tellico Village Knifty Knitters meet 10 a.m.-noon the first Tuesday and 1-3 p.m. all other Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All knitters, crocheters and other fiber artists are welcome. For more information, call Judy King Williams at 828-507-0097 or Lynn Campbell at 770-335-7405.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
Tellico Kiwanis
• The Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month for a meeting and lunch at Little Italy of Tellico Village. All are welcome.
Dominos
• Mexican Train Dominos is offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday and noon-2 p.m. the first and third Thursday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Marcia Wojnowiak at 630-651-2384.
Tellico Lions
• Tellico Village Lions Club meets at 8:15 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Little Italy of Tellico Village. For more information, visit tellicovillage.tnlions.org.
JAN. 4
Travel club meetings
• Beginning Jan. 4, Telli-GO Travel Social Club is moving monthly meetings to the first Wednesday of most months at 5:30 pm. in the downstairs party room of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Meetings start with time to make new friends followed by a travel presentation/speaker, member travel experiences and information about group travel opportunities. Travel with friends is more fun, and single travelers may find a perfect travel buddy. The evening will end with a travel knowledge challenge with prizes. For more information, email telligotravelclub@gmail.com. Additional 2023 meetings are Feb. 1, March 1, April 13, May 3, June 7, Sept. 6, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 4-6 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Andy Hadjian at 865-657-9465.
JAN. 5
Gardeners meet
• The Tellico Village Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. David Flanagan, president of WATeR, will speak on the impact of home gardens on lake water, while Dr. Julie M. Konkel, a watershed scientist and coordinator of the Blount County Soil Conservation District, will describe her work with Baker Creek and the Tellico Reservoir.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Cheryl Thompson at 208-699-7548.
New Villagers
• The New Villagers club meets at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. New members wishing to join need to register prior to the meeting online at TellicoLife.org. For more information, visit http://www.telliconewvillagers.com/.
JAN. 11
Our PLACE service
• An Our PLACE nondenominational church service for individuals and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s/dementia meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Wednesday at Our PLACE in Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-7222.
JAN. 12
Tellico Riders
• The monthly gathering of Tellico Riders starts with social time at 4:45 p.m. in the Yacht Club bar in Tellico Village followed by the meeting at 5:45 p.m. on the third floor. All members and motorcycle riders living in Tellico Village and Rarity Bay are welcome. Subsequent meeting dates are Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Nov. 9.
JAN. 13
Caregiver support
• Our PLACE Caregiver Support Group meets 9-11 a.m. the second Friday of each month at The Public Library at Tellico Village. Meetings are open to all giving care to an elderly loved one and include guest speakers, fellowship and support. For more information, call 865-657-7222.
JAN. 18
Village VFW
• Veterans of Foreign Wars 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr. Post 12135 meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the third floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit online at www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
JAN. 19
Rummikub play
• Anyone interested in playing Rummikub is invited 6-8 p.m. the third Thursday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9052.
Post 70 meeting
• American Legion Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday at the War Memorial Building, 201 B St., Lenoir City.