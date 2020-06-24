Two women were arrested June 17 after giving Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies false reports.
LCSO Deputy Kenny Palmer responded to a call for a potential domestic violence incident in a tent on Jackson Bend Road. Elizabeth Ann Sanford, 39, and Laurel Ann Smith, 24, were screaming at Palmer, “Go get them. They had a knife,” Palmer wrote in a report.
The women told Palmer they were in the tent when someone “slashed the tent open with a knife” and started destroying their stuff. The campsite had been trashed and their belongings had been thrown into the nearby water. The women gave Palmer written statements of what allegedly happened.
Palmer called other LCSO deputies to the scene, including Deputy Chance Gray with his K9 partner, to track the suspects. Deputies exhausted all efforts to find the suspects with no success. However, they were able to find the complainant who called 911 and told dispatchers the two women were arguing. There were no other suspects.
Palmer separated the women and told them what the complainant said, which prompted them to tell the truth.
“Ms. Smith stated her and Ms. Sanford, who are dating, got into an argument over being homeless and having nowhere to go,” Palmer wrote in a report. “Ms. Smith stated that she started hitting Ms. Sanford and then at some point went outside and started throwing stuff in the lake. Ms. Smith also stated that she took a pocketknife and slashed the tent. Ms. Sanford stated she did not hit Ms. Smith but did throw items in the lake because Ms. Smith was but then went out there to get them.”
Sanford, homeless, was charged with false reports/statements and held on $5,000 bond.
Smith, homeless, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and false reports/statements and held on $6,000 bond.
Florida man charged
A Dunnellon, Fla., man was arrested Thursday for kidnapping and domestic assault charges.
A woman’s friend called the Loudon County 911 Center after receiving a text from the woman that said, “Help,” with no other information. The friend tried to contact the woman and was unable to reach her and was aware of the woman’s history of domestic violence with Nicholas Michael Costeines, 38, LCSO Lt. Inv. Charlie Cosner wrote in a report.
LCSO Cpl. Chris Jenkins, Cpl. Ernie Brown and Deputy Jason Goddard arrived at the woman’s residence but were unable to find her. After entering the house, deputies found the woman with a black eye and bruising on her face, arms and legs. Deputies found Costeines in the home and detained him.
The woman told deputies she was washing her car at home June 17 when Costeines became angry over her receiving a text from another man. The argument escalated until Costeines pushed the woman and she retaliated by scratching his neck. Costeines then began hitting the woman with a closed fist, which caused bruises. The woman could not leave the house because Costeines threw her keys onto the roof. He also tied her legs together with wire cable while she slept to prevent her from leaving, Cosner wrote in a report.
Costeines was charged with kidnapping and domestic assault-felony and held without bond.
June 15
• Terri Leigh Ann Aikens-Parks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
• Sylvia Michelle Hanley, 50, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Luis Jose Sanchez, 20, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and released on $7,500 bond.
• Jessica Ann Washburn, 31, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and violation of probation and held on $16,000 bond.
June 16
• Michael George Arden, 36, Madisonville, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $5,000 bond.
• Amanda Rose Crabtree, 37, Jamestown, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Wayne Jerry Harris, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and theft and released on $2,000 bond.
• Roderick L. Jackson, 41, Knoxville, was charged with a Blount County order and a Knox County juvenile court attachment and released without bond.
June 17
• Hubert Eddie Bennett, 45, Loudon, was charged with rape, incest, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $125,000 bond. A man and a female relative of Bennett arrived at Bennett’s residence June 15 to pick up another man when Bennett became aggravated and struck the first man in the head with a handgun before pointing it at the other man and woman and told them they weren’t leaving. The man who was struck by the handgun was able to get up and flee the residence in the woman’s vehicle, LCSO Det. Sgt. Chris Bowen wrote in a report. The woman asked to change into a pair of sweatpants because she was cold. Bennett told her where to get a pair and followed her into the room before forcing her onto the bed and raping her. Afterward, the woman was able to leave the home and went to the Justice Center to file a report, Bowen wrote in a report. A search warrant was executed June 16 for Bennett’s residence resulted in the recovery of a 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun, a Glock handgun and 3 milligrams of meth in an envelope with Bennett’s child support paperwork, Bowen wrote in a report.
• Jeremy Allen Coleman, 30, Rockwood, was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, attempted theft and violation of probation and held on $10,500 bond.
• Anna Renee Cooper, 32, Oak Ridge, was charged with failure to appear and held on $30,000 bond.
• Thomas Mason Cratty, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary and criminal attempt and released on $8,500 bond.
• Johnathan Blaine Feezell, 24, Kingston, was charged with aggravated burglary and released on $20,000 bond.
• Jeffery Scott Green, 59, Madisonville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and contraband in a penal institute and held on $6,000 bond.
• Pamela Sue Loveday, 59, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and vandalism and held on $2,000 bond.
June 18
• Kailee Nicole Cusick, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and violation of probation and held on $18,000 bond.
• Jason Neal Dixon, 41, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and violation of probation and held on $8,000 bond.
• Robert Wayne O’Neal Jr., 31, Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving under the influence using a commercial vehicle, manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $15,000 bond.
• Aaron Gregory Shankle, 25, Alcoa, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Cannon Hays Taylor, 21, Mt. Juliet, was charged with public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence and released on $4,500 bond.
June 19
• Michelle Leigh Allen, 45, homeless, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Valerie Joe Beck, 36, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Shane Hunter Chaney, 34, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Chelsey Jo Coker, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
• Leon Anthony Maldonado, 36, Maynardville, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Curtis J. Renfro, 44, Loudon, was charged with fugitive from justice and criminal impersonation and held without bond.
• Adolfo Angel Rodriguez, 19, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
June 20
• Jacob C. Bennett, 28, Knoxville, was charged with boating under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Austin Alan Melton, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and misuse of 911 emergency system and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Edward Millward, 48, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $3,000 bond.
• Chris Michael Truax, 49, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
June 21
• Gale Benton, 39, Rogersville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Figueroa Jorge Hernandez, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Kay Kress, 29, Philadelphia, was charged with theft of vehicle and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Mary Martha Latour, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Hailey Christina Lee, 25, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication and held without bond.
• James Franklin Miner, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Timothy Allen Poe, 29, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
