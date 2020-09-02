Two Lenoir City men were arrested after breaking and entering multiple houses Thursday.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Detective Jerramie Bowen responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Browder Hollow Road where Cpl. Chris Jenkins, Cpl. Brian Smith and Deputies Keith Swinney and Kevin Parks were already on the scene. When Jenkins arrived, the back door of the residence was open, and he announced himself to two individuals, Ryan David Jordan, 35, and Jeremy Daniel Wample, 37, inside the home, Bowen wrote in a report.
Wample and Jordan exited the home, and Jenkins asked if they were supposed to be there. The two men admitted they were there uninvited. Both men said they had been there about 30 minutes prior to LCSO showing up. The men told Bowen they were looking for a “homeless subject” and had been in three or four houses before this one, according to a report.
Jordan admitted to stealing 30 cents from the home, and that it was on the hood of his van. Inside Jordan’s van, Bowen found a black bag containing two two-way radios, rubber gloves, binoculars and a flathead screwdriver. A pat down of Jordan revealed a loaded firearm on the right side of his waistband.
Jenkins found evidence of forced entry consistent with a screwdriver on the back door, and the homeowner said nobody was supposed to be there, Bowen wrote in a report.
Jordan was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and held without bond.
Wample was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft and held without bond.
Drugged man attacks womanA Lenoir City man was arrested Saturday after attacking a woman in front of her daughter.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jaime Ketner arrived at a hotel in response to a possible theft. In the hotel parking lot, Ketner met Dustin Ray Shirk, 33. The woman told Ketner that Shirk came to her room and demanded money that he thought belonged to the cartel.
The woman said Shirk held her down on the bed while he demanded the money and was “talking out of his head,” according to a report. The woman’s 6-year-old daughter witnessed the incident.
After speaking with Shirk, Ketner believed Shirk was under the influence of methamphetamine. Shirk admitted he did “a quarter of a 20 bag” of meth. While being transported to the jail, Shirk was “talking about unicorns and other things that didn’t make sense,” Ketner wrote in a report.
Shirk was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
Aug. 24
• Jose Cisneros Espinoza, 19, Loudon, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, failure to appear and released on $12,000 bond.
• Christopher Paul Goedeke, 41, Harriman, was charged with worthless checks and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher E. Page, 34, Knoxville, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and vandalism and released on $25,000 bond.
• Guidman Solis, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless endangerment and held on $5,000 bond.
• Jennifer Faye Zychowicz, 39, Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
Aug. 25
• Kirt Edward Estep, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest and held on $2,000 bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and released on $2,500 bond.
• Timothy Alan Stephenson, 35, Knoxville, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and vandalism and released on $25,000 bond.
• Tiffany Lashae Tate, 31, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, criminal offenses and penalties, simple possession/casual exchange, introduction or possession of drugs in a penal institute and manufacture, delivery, sale of a Schedule II substance and held on $40,000 bond.
• Greg Edward Tipton, 51, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $6,000 bond.
• Brenda McGraw Watters, 66, Friendsville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
Aug. 26
• John Hoyt Austin, 23, Madisonville, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $4,000 bond.
• Cody Shane Awais, 32, Seymour, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $3,500 bond.
• Donald Burckett, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,500 bond.
• Isaiah Jordan Christian, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $3,500 bond.
• Jeremy Keith Duke, 33, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Andrew Emil Kotronias, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with a Roane County warrant and released without bond.
• Zachary Aaron Long, 27, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Frank Edward Small, 59, Johnson City, was charged with fraud and vandalism and released on $10,000 bond.
• Dennis Ray Torbett, 57, Etowah, was charged with general sessions court capias and held on $20,000 bond.
• Elliot Algobright Williams, 52, Sharps Chapel, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
Aug. 27
• Amanda Mae Holt, 49, Harriman, was charged with criminal trespass and theft under $1,000 and held on $4,000 bond.
• Joseph Robert Kitts, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal offenses against animals and held without bond.
• Christopher Eric Smith, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule IV substance, manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule III substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $22,000 bond.
Aug. 28
• Santiago Benitez, 36, Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Tina Marie Brown, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with contraband in a penal institute, possession of a Schedule I substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license and leaving the scene of accident property and held on $31,000 bond.
• Antonio Gregory Fontaine, 43, Memphis, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $7,000 bond.
• James Blakley Varner, 29, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
Aug. 29
• Keith Mitchel Bundy, 50, Greenback, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and released on $1,500 bond.
• Valarie Jane Clowers, 37, Oak Ridge, was charged with failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lee Dills, 36, Knoxville, was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and evading arrest and released on $5,000 bond.
• Angela Suzanne Edmonds, 32, Knoxville, was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Ismael Granados, 43, Memphis, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jacob Olaf Headrick, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Eric Shane Montgomery, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Bevan Hunter Thompson, 28, Loudon, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, violation of probation and failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.