Ladies Inspiring Ladies of Loudon County is a Facebook page exclusively for women of Loudon County to send gifts and words of encouragement.
After living in Loudon County her whole life, Kala McCord moved to Blount County two years ago with her family. There, she was added to a Facebook group where the women of Blount County posted links to their Amazon wish lists and women would send each other gifts from the lists. McCord decided to make a similar page for Loudon County as a way to keep in touch with friends. She didn’t expect the effort to “blow up” like it did.
The group has been active for about a month and has 2,600 members.
“(The members) just come in and tell about themselves,” McCord said. “When other people post that are just joining or if someone needs prayers every now and then, they’ll say, ‘Hey, drop your link,’ because we try to make it an inspirational page, too, where we can pray for each other and uplift each other. We just kind of pick random links that we see. … I try to keep mine all inspirational like a Jesus, fun-loving page. So I see a lot of prayer journals and Bible markers and a lot of those girls love it, which is what I love.”
When the page was first created, membership grew fast. McCord had to ask Amanda Bandy, Ashley Hensley, Tiara Herron, April Lankford and Donette Smith to be administrators and keep the group the running smoothly.
“(New membership) has plateaued a little bit, because I try to keep it in the Loudon County area for the girls so they can build relationships throughout the community,” McCord said. “A lot of people have and that’s another thing that they’ve expressed is that they’ve met new people in the group from Loudon County.”
Gifts are sent anonymously or with notes attached. When a woman receives a gift, she will often post a picture of the gift and thank the individual who sent it. There are also occasional games and lotteries played. Administrators facilitate the games.
“One of my roles is making sure everything’s fair in the group,” Bandy said. “Making sure on a game, for instance, if there’s certain criteria to follow that they do that. You know, everyone’s getting blessed and nobody’s trying to take advantage of anyone, things like that. We want to keep it a positive group.”
Herron said her primary role is “watching.”
“So I watch the group,” she said. “I just kind of make sure everyone stays positive. We’ve gotten to the point where we have to approve all of the posts that come through just to make sure that the content that’s coming through is in accordance to what we want to show in the group as far as being inspiring and empowering and just making sure there’s not rude comments or anything like that. So I do a lot of moderating and then helping anyone if they have a question in the group.”
Bandy said the group has been a light in her life during COVID-19.
“My husband and I have been out of work for this and all of our kids are out of sports and stuff like most people at this point,” she said. “So it’s been a blessing. It’s been very uplifting. The notes that are sent with the gifts have been very uplifting, reading some of the things the ladies have written to me, being able to bless other ladies and see their post and how excited they are and it can be anything from a little candle to ChapStick. It doesn’t matter what the gift is. It’s the thought that goes behind it.”
