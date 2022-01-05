A Lenoir City man is facing three charges after a late night altercation at his home.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Rodriguez responded Dec. 28 to a home on Pinecrest Circle after a woman said a man, who she described as highly intoxicated, physically assaulted her.
When Rodriguez arrived at the home, he found Ethan Walls in a child’s bedroom and visibly intoxicated. Rodriguez said he tried to detain Walls due to his state of inebriation and the severity of the call, but he started resisting.
As Walls continued to resist arrest while being walked to the squad car, the deputy decided to call for a medical unit to transport Walls to Fort Loudoun Medical Center due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.
The man reportedly drank an entire bottle of vodka and was outside the home being loud when the woman tried to get him to come inside. After appearing to agree, Walls punched the woman in the back of the head. An argument continued into the home and Walls threw a chair at the woman and also threatened children inside.
Walls, 21, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and violation of sex offender registry and held on $8,000 bond.
Man facing multiple assault chargesA Lenoir City man is facing assault and vandalism charges after an argument with his neighbor.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jamie Ketner responded to the Inn of Lenoir City after a couple called in a possible assault. When he arrived at the scene, Ketner noticed a small laceration on a man’s arm, while his wife had a laceration and large knot on her left forearm.
The couple said they had an argument with their neighbor, Thomas Swetz, from behind their front door. As Swetz kicked against the door, he caused the screen door to cut the man and woman. Swetz then went to his apartment and returned with a knife, which he used to strike at the couple’s front door.
Ketner observed scratch marks on the door consistent with the couple’s story. When asked, Swetz said he confronted the couple and did have a knife but denied striking the door and purposefully harming the woman.
Swetz, 50, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault and one count of vandalism and released on $6,000 bond.
Dec. 23
• Gregory David Linginfelter, 46, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of community corrections and held without bond.
• Holly Michelle Wilkins, 38, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 25
• Stephen Scott Chestnut, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and held on $15,000 bond.
• Matthew Ryan Coleman, 27, Athens, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on roadways laned for traffic and released on $2,000 bond.
• Saul Porter Frase, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, contraband in penal institution, violation of implied consent and ignition interlock devices and released on $17,500 bond.
• David Tyler Gionta, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $15,000 bond.
• Danery Michael Gomez, 26, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving on roadways laned for traffic and failure to show proof of insurance and released on $2,000 bond.
• Rebecca Leigh Lorenz, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and capias-general sessions and held on $1,000 bond.
• Edilzar Vasquez-Hernandez, 26, Whitaker, N.C., was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
Dec. 26
• Lezama Munoz Delfino, 43, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held on $2,500 bond.
• Amanda Jean Edwards, 36, Farragut, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held on $2,500 bond.
• Amanda Mae Holt, 51, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Lee Massey, 24, Loudon, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jaylond Austin Woods, 25, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $35,000 bond.
Dec. 27
• Samantha Carol Ann Curtis, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with misuse of 911 emergency system and released without bond.
• Glen Bernard Hutchens, 54, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Marty Allen Mills, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joseph Wayne Roysden, 36, Wartburg, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon in possession of firearm and was held on $14,000 bond.
• Ashley Morgan Watts, 25, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 28
• David Blake Bivens, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit card, criminal impersonation and false reports/statements and held on $32,000 bond.
• Bradley Joe Bragg, 30, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held on $9,000 bond.
• Kevin Edward Cress, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $390 bond.
• Natasha Renne Hatfield, 33, Lake City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 22, Loudon, was charged with custodial interference and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jerry Luis Rolon, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear-municipal court and released on $260 bond.
Dec. 29
• Steven Ray Birchfield, 52, Greenback, was charged with four counts of capias-general sessions and held on $271,000 bond.
• Anna Lou Brown, 59, Speedwell, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
• Donovan Thomas Gabriel, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and burglary and held on $11,000 bond.
• Franklin Harrison Major, 39, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft of property, resisting arrest, evading arrest and four counts of capias-criminal court and held on $251,000 bond.
• Amie King Murphy, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $20,000 bond.
• Natasha Lynn Ramsey, 29, Vonore, was charged with violation of probation and released on $7,500 bond.
• Joe Lesley Raper, 51, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jason Wayne Taylor, 42, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jesse James Wright, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 30
• Alexandra Shayne Dailey, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and capias-municipal court and released on $1,225 bond.