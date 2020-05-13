An Atlanta, Ga., man was arrested May 4 after authorities found drugs and guns in his vehicle.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cole Rogers was dispatched to the shoulder of Interstate 75 near exit 76 where a white Jeep was reported disabled. Rogers found three women in the car.
When approaching the vehicle, Rogers smelled a “strong odor of marijuana,” he wrote in a report. The driver pulled a small bag of marijuana from the floorboard when asked about the odor.
“The three ladies in the vehicle advised they had been in Florida for a short getaway and were returning to Cincinnati when they picked up a friend in Atlanta,” Rogers wrote in a report. “They advised the friend had gone looking for help because the vehicle had ran out of gas.”
Jaquez Antonio Upton, 24, then approached the vehicle.
“I searched the vehicle and located a green backpack with a large amount of marijuana in it,” Rogers wrote in a report. “There were 16 small baggies and four large 1 oz. packages all containing marijuana. I located an empty Highpoint 9mm as well as a loaded Keltec 9mm that had the serial number removed with an extended single-stack, 20-round magazine.”
Both firearms were in the glove compartment, but the occupants of the vehicle said they did not know about the Keltec. Upton claimed ownership of the Highpoint and the marijuana.
“The vehicle’s information came back to a rental company who advised it should have been returned early this date and the lessee was not one of the current occupants,” Rogers wrote in a report. “I checked Mr. Upton’s information through dispatch (and) it was confirmed that he had existing warrants out of Ohio and Georgia for failing to appear on resisting and forgery, respectively.”
Upton was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and alteration of serial numbers and held on $50,000 bond.
Alabama man arrestedA Uniontown, Ala., man was arrested Friday after initially being pulled over for not having headlights on while driving.
LCSO Deputy Kenny Palmer pulled Billy Quay’shaun Mayo, 24, over on Interstate 40 because his headlights were off. When approaching the vehicle, Palmer wrote in a report he could smell a strong odor of marijuana. Palmer asked Mayo, the driver, if there was anything illegal in the car.
“Mr. Mayo stated there was some marijuana but he threw it out the window when I turned on my blue lights,” Palmer wrote in a report.
Deputy Chance Gray used his K9 partner, which alerted on the vehicle. Gray and Deputy Skylar Mills searched the vehicle and found a clear plastic baggy with approximately 13 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The marijuana was located in a car seat occupied by a 6-week-old infant before the search.
“A female passenger in the vehicle stated that she put the marijuana behind the baby’s head rest of the car seat because she didn’t know what else to do with it,” Palmer wrote in a report.
The woman was not charged because Mayo claimed the marijuana was his.
Mayo was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
May 4
• Damian Alexander Brown, 25, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Eugene Perkins, 53, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $15,500 bond.
May 5
• Juan Manuel Almanza, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Christopher Dale Coleman, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule VI substance and criminal impersonation and held on $9,000 bond.
• Emily A. Hilliard, 21, Signal Mountain, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Daniel Christopher Langley, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving without car insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering/fabricating with evidence and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $23,000 bond.
• Timothy Edward Russell, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,000 bond.
• Daniel Walter Summers, 60, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
May 6
• Christopher Sean Carroll, 37, Rock Spring, Ga., was charged with theft and held without bond.
• Kerri Lee Courtley, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Abilio Martinez, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Chelsea Michelle Townson, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
May 7
• Anthony Louis Desola, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, three counts of manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule IV substance, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving on roadways laned for traffic and removal of registration decal or plate and held without bond.
• Richard Wayne McCullum, 43, Loudon, was charged with three counts of driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
May 8
• Christopher Cheatham, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $4,000 bond.
• Sandra Leann Finch, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released on $4,000 bond.
• Charles Christopher McBroom, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and held on $5,000 bond.
• Colin Joel Monday, 23, Jacksboro, was charged with burglary of motor vehicle and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kyle Anthony Mowers, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Sabino Orozco, 56, Loudon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication and held on $4,000 bond.
• Brandon Keith Wallace, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
May 9
• Thomas Russell Sanders, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, prohibited weapons, driving on roadways laned for traffic, resisting arrest, vehicular assault and three counts of general sessions capias and held on $19,000 bond.
May 10
• Amanda Rose Dillard, 26, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and held without bond.
