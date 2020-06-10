County hooked on free fishing day

People throughout Loudon County took to lakes, ponds, docks and shorelines Saturday to participate in the annual statewide Free Fishing Day.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency each year sets aside a day in June where people can fish all Tennessee public waterways without a license.
The day is utilized to help increase a statewide interest in fishing and encourage anglers to purchase licenses to avoid fines.
“It’s just to promote fishing, you know, give folks that don’t get to fish a lot or just for whatever reason via to socioeconomic reasons or whatever and just getting folks out with a rod and reel in their hand and having fun,” Anthony Chitwood, TWRA officer, said.
This year’s day fell under unusual circumstances. A majority of events across the state were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Loudon Parks and Recreation Department was set to hold its annual fishing rodeo at Riverside Park, but safety concerns led to a cancellation.
“It hurts when you aren’t able to do any type of event, whether it’s three or 3,000, so this year has been a tough year for everyone, especially the young kids that don’t understand why we’re not doing things,” Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation director, said. “I think it was something that we ought to ask TWRA, or maybe TWRA ought to consider this fall maybe having another opportunity for the kids to have a fishing day. I have not spoken to anybody with TWRA, but I do plan to make that conversation.”
TWRA officials continued to restock the waters with thousands of fish last week, from bluegill to largemouth and smallmouth bass.
“A lot of the places that we’ve stocked fish, like down at Concord or I believe they put some down at the duck pond in Fountain City, places where there’s a lot of fish ... we put these requests in back in the winter,” Chitwood said. “They do the purchase, they get a bid and they buy the fish from a fish farm somewhere. We just go out, and they’re still restocking those fish so there’s some lakes filled with fryer-sized catfish right now. There’s not just enough events surrounding it.”
Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department program coordinator, has noticed a recent rise in fishing around Fort Loudoun Lake.
“There has been an uptick, especially since the first wave of quarantine went down and we closed down a little bit of our parks as far as the bathrooms and playgrounds,” he said. “It’s actually good to get out as long as you’re spaced out and distanced from everybody, so we actually saw a huge uptick in people coming to the park that were wanting to walk and fish. I would imagine that it’s going to continue through this time.”
Loudon has yielded a similar turnout along the Tennessee River and Watts Bar Lake.
“In 20-plus years of doing this job, I have seen more people fishing than I have ever seen on the banks in the city of Loudon,” Harrell said. “There’s constantly people down there fishing on the docks and off the pier, and I think it has helped that sport tremendously. People are out and enjoying the fishing part.”
