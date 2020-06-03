Loudon County and Lenoir City school officials are maneuvering through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure seniors have a graduation.
Loudon High and Greenback schools are scheduled to have graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, Aug. 1 at the Tate & Lyle Performing Arts Amphitheater in Loudon Municipal Park.
Michael Garren, county director of schools, said a rain date could be Aug. 2. Loudon Police Department and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will help with traffic.
The decision came after Loudon Parks and Recreation Director Mark Harrell offered the venue.
“We went out and assessed it and felt like it more than met our needs around social distancing,” Garren said. “It’s going to be a different setting for graduation, but it’s a beautiful venue and the social distancing requirements can be maintained out there without any issue for our kids to be able to bring their families and not have to limit attendance with tickets or things of that nature.
“When we evaluated our current facilities, for instance at Greenback, if we used the football field for graduation, if we adhered to social distancing guidelines on the bleachers we could have 100 people to watch,” he added.
Garren said the site will allow “plenty of room” for social distancing for families and students, but will keep the event special.
“You’ve got the stage for the actual graduation for them to walk across,” he said. “They’ve got a great sound system so everybody can hear what’s going on. We’ve got a nice flat area at the bottom that we can seat all of our graduates 6 feet apart and then around them in the amphitheater we would just encourage families to bring a blanket or lawn chair.”
Hopes are to make the venues as personalized as possible for each school.
“We’re looking at maybe doing some painting on the amphitheater grass to be reflective of what we would normally put on the football fields and different things, the L and the G and different things like that. ... Maybe some banners on the stage,” Garren said.
He said the venue could be a mainstay for both graduations, but doesn’t know if each would be on the same day.
Lenoir City High School has its graduation set for 7 p.m. July 31 on the school football field.
“The reason we moved it out there because we knew we could get more people in there,” Chip Orr, LCHS principal, said. “It’s hard to get as many that wanted to be into the gym for a ceremony. It was just a tight fit, so we moved it out to the football field to accommodate more guests. ... The fact that we’re doing it on July 31 we just about have to have it outside because the gym doesn’t have air conditioning, so to have it in the gym on July 31, I don’t care if you have it at 7 o’clock in the morning, it would just be miserable in there.”
How graduation will look is undecided. Orr said a lot will depend on what is allowed due to COVID-19.
“Once we know how many people are allowed to gather in a space outside, then that’s when we’ll put together something,” he said. “We’re hopeful that by the beginning of month of July we’ll have a little bit clearer understanding of what that will be.”
Limiting the number of people each student can bring is a possibility, he said.
Districts consider prom
A date is uncertain for prom, but Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, said it could take place July 31.
“We have plans for that day that many (are) working to see if it’s going to be able to happen they want to be ready, so they’re preparing for it as if they might be able to have a prom,” Tinker said. “If they are they’ll have things in place to that they can quickly set up. I know Greenback has a venue and I think Loudon High School would be in the gym. So they’re moving forward thinking they may have it on the 31st, and we’ll see what social-distancing requirements, how large of a gathering we can have at that time and they’ll make that decision based on that.”
Hopes are to make a determination by the end of June, Garren said.
“We obviously wouldn’t want kids going and renting tuxes and things like that, so we’ll give them enough notice,” he said. “I think once we see how things are going in June and see what kind of restrictions the state has lifted or put in place or if there’s a resurgence, it’s a week-by-week thing with the COVID on how things are going.”
LCHS “officially” called off its prom a couple of weeks ago, Orr said. Student safety and uncertainty about large gatherings played a role in the decision.
That hasn’t stopped a group of parents from working to schedule a senior-only prom 7-11 p.m. June 26 at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Rachel Chatfield, parent and co-coordinator of the senior-only prom, started a Facebook page asking if the community wanted to help provide prom. The page was started after a fellow parent, Heather Bailey, asked her to look at comments online.
“Due to the unfortunate way that their school year ended much quicker than expected, the seniors missed out on so many things that they have looked forward to this spring,” she said. “These students have worked hard since kindergarten to get to their final senior year and graduate high school. The prom is one thing that they all get excited about. It is a night away from their parents and a night to spend having fun all dressed up with their friends and classmates.”
Many have already spent money on outfits for prom, she said.
“The pictures and memories will be with these students forever,” Chatfield said. “I think I speak for all senior parents when I say that we want these kids to have an amazing night full of fun as a senior before they go off and begin their lives as adults.”
According to the group’s Facebook page, a goal of $5,000 has been set. The amount raised as of Monday was $1,815. Chatfield said all money will be used to first cover the cost of the event that ticket sales don’t cover. “Every extra penny” raised over the cost will be for seniors. A waiver form must be turned for each senior attending at the time of purchasing a ticket. Tickets can be purchased 6-7:30 p.m. through Friday in front of the Lenoir City Municipal Building and are $40 with exact changed required. A student ID must be also shown.
Donations can be made on the group’s Facebook page, at Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union under the account “LCHS Senior Prom 2020” or from 6-7:30 p.m. in Lenoir City Municipal Building parking lot, Chatfield said. Tickets are $40 and only paid with cash.
“We would love it if we could make this event entirely free for the students, but unfortunately that is not possible at this time,” Chatfield said. “The costs add up quickly with The Venue, staff, food, decorations, DJ, insurance, PPE, security and gifts for the senior students. Our goal if we get enough donations, is to make sure that each senior student leaves the event with a gift that will be worth as much or more than they paid for their prom ticket.”
For more information on the prom and waiver form, visit the group’s page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/526971774851970.
