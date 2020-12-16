Loudon County lost a dedicated community champion Monday who worked diligently to support the place and people he loved.
The Rev. Ron Jordan, 78, died Monday from complications associated with COVID-19.
Jordan fulfilled many community roles, including church executive at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City, executive director at the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, chaplain for Lenoir City Council, Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Lenoir City Board of Education, chief financial officer of Lenoir City Christian Academy, member of the Loudon County Baptist Association Leadership Board, president of the Lenoir City Committee of 100, president of the Loudon County Emergency Food Board, member of the Tennessee Commission on Aging, chairman of the Loudon County Ministerial Association, chairman of the Loudon County Literacy Board, chairman of the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce board, president of the Lenoir City Rotary Club, treasurer of the Loudon County Visitors Bureau board, member of the Hope Resource Center board and a member of the Loudon County Education Foundation board.
Jordan served as FBC’s church executive for 17 years, where he touched the lives of countless individuals, including the Rev. Dick DeMerchant, senior adult and pastoral care pastor.
“He loved everybody,” DeMerchant said. “He loved fellowshipping with anybody that would come and talk to him, and if they needed help he would have the compassion and heart to try to reach out and touch them and be there for them if they needed something. We worked on several projects together as far as helping people when they were in need to see if they could get on their feet and make a go of it. That’s just who he was.”
Jordan’s many involvements in the community were a telling aspect of his personality, DeMerchant said.
“He touched a lot of different areas of the town and the community and he just loved people,” he said. “If you love people, it shows. He was a very gracious, very giving person. He’s going to be missed. We’re going to miss him here. … I was thinking Ron’s got a — as far as knowing his faith and his love for the Lord — he’s got a new address today that he loves to be at.”
Jane Whitaker, Good Sam board member, worked with Jordan numerous years. She said he was a “faithful supporter” of Good Sam and its efforts even when he wasn’t an active board member.
Whitaker and John Evans, Loudon County Economic Development Agency board vice chairman, agreed Jordan always tried to bring out the good in people.
“Ron had a knack for seeing the best in people and helping people be the best they could be,” Evans said. “… When I first came to Loudon County, he helped me … get to know people, get involved in the community. He helped me get involved in different clubs and organizations because he knew that would forward my career, help me be more successful, and he did that for no other reason than that’s just what God had called him to do, to help people. I don’t know that there was a nonprofit board that he hadn’t sat on at one time or another.”
Evans said the Lenoir City Committee of 100 would not be enjoying current success without Jordan’s influence. The organization had been “languishing” and Jordan provided renewed energy.
“He was the first in line to help and make sure no one was carrying too much of the load in any project that he worked on, any board that he was on,” Evans said. “He always wanted to make sure it was successful.”
Rodney Grugin, Loudon County Chamber of Commerce president, said there will be a “great void in the community.” Since coming to the county 20 years ago, Grugin said he has seen Jordan’s impact in small gestures of kindness or through larger community acts like rebuilding the Committee of 100.
Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, emphasized the work Jordan did often behind the scenes.
“Ron has done so much for the community of Lenoir City, and, as a past president of the Committee of 100, he really took that organization and built it up to what it is today, and he had so many friends and I know all of them will cherish the memories and certainly our thoughts and prayers go out to Ron’s family,” Aikens said. “He was an extraordinary individual. He had done so much for the community, a lot of stuff people didn’t even know, and, of course, worked at First Baptist Church many, many years and retired out there. But he was just an extraordinary individual.”