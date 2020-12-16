Children raced around the War Memorial Building gymnasium Thursday evening eagerly awaiting their time to see Santa Claus.
While Evening with Santa took place like normal, changes were made to accommodate a large crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adults were required to wear face masks inside, temperatures were taken of everyone who entered the building and some activity stations had to be adjusted.
“Normally we also have besides the letters to Santa and the cookie decorating, we actually also used to do some reindeer mix food that we would — it’s going to be the food for the reindeer Christmas Eve, they sprinkle it on their front lawn,” Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation program coordinator, said. “We used to do that and those have been pre-prepared and will be still as they leave we can give that to them and they can enjoy that. Also, we used to do an ornament decorating and a craft — we’re actually still going to give them the craft as they leave so they can do that at home instead of all touching the same stuff and trying to do that the same decorations that way.”
Children were still encouraged to write letters to Santa and decorate cookies as they waited.
Lines were significantly reduced for social distancing. Each family — five at a time — was given a number to represent their place in line.
“I’ll make an announcement, Nos. 1 through 5 will go, and then after they go through, Nos. 6 through 10,” Cusick said. “That way we’re not having all hundred families or so still right on top of each other. That way they can still decorate their cookies, they can check out the snacks and hang out in the bleachers while they’re still waiting.”
Despite the challenges, Cusick said there was a need to continue the event.
“It’s kind of the Lenoir City or East Tennessee mentality — just because it’s hard or it’s going to be a struggle, we don’t want to just fold up and quit or say, ‘Well, no thanks, we’ll do it later’,” Cusick said. “We want to still find ways that we can still live our lives, still be able to do the fun things that we can do and still be safe and aware of what’s going on, but not just fold up and stay at home.”
The annual effort for some is a tradition and may offer a sense of normalcy, he said.
That rang true for Katlyn Maschak and her family who attend each year.
“My kids love coming here,” she said. “They like making the cookies and hanging out with their friends that randomly pop in. We also get a picture, which really helps — since I have one-income family it really helps to get a fun free event.”
Alondra Guzman brought her two daughters for the first time. She hoped the event would bring people together.
“Coming together as one community, especially just having the girls, letting them have fun,” Guzman said.
Prior to Santa appearing, actors from Last Call Theatre Group performed a roughly 15-minute skit, at times tossing large cotton balls to the children huddled together in a fun, fake snowball fight.
Thursday was a good chance for the theater group to interact with the community, Jennifer Wampler, Last Call board member and Lenoir City councilwoman, said.
“When you’ve got actors and they’ve been sitting idly for this long, they’re just anxious to do anything, and so as soon as they began thinking about that we were really going to go ahead and do this with the community, they jumped at the chance,” Wampler said.
She said the annual effort was good time to get together at the holidays.
“It’s nostalgic for me, but I think also the community itself, and I think by staying in touch with the community like that children see some of the local leaders and things,” she said. “It gives them a sense of community. I just love the wonder of Christmas.”