Hurley gets trial date
A trial date has been set for the state of Tennessee vs. Loudon County Commissioner Julia Hurley concerning her residency.
Both sides have agreed to April 8-9 in chancery court in Loudon before Chancellor Frank V. Williams.
“We are pleased to have the chancellor ‘pre-set’ us a two-day trial date for April without having to ‘wait in line’ at the December docket sounding for the April 2021 term,” Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, said in an email correspondence. “The court obviously recognizes the importance of this issue.”
Loudon County Commission initially voted at its August 2019 to get input from Johnson regarding Hurley’s move into a new home in the fifth district. She was elected in the second district.
Hurley claimed the move from her second-district residence on West 5th Avenue was temporary.
Sobriety checkpoint Oct. 23Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Oct. 23 at the Highway 444 Clear Creek boat ramp.
Troopers will concentrate efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in Tennessee.
THP has found sobriety checkpoints an effective means of enforcing state DUI laws.
Library cookout
The Philadelphia Public Library will hold a cookout 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17 with free hot dogs and hamburgers. Baked goods will also be for sale and will benefit the library.
The public is invited to view the library’s offerings and sign up for a library card. People who bring a library card to the cookout, or sign up for a new one, will receive a free DVD or book.
Senior center opening
The Loudon County Senior Center has started reopening in phases.
The first phase beginning Oct. 5 was 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Phase two adds Tuesdays on Oct. 19, while a third phase adds Thursdays on Nov. 2. The center will be open Monday-Friday beginning Nov. 16.