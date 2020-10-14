Library cookout
The Philadelphia Public Library will hold a cookout 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with free hot dogs and hamburgers. Baked goods will also be for sale and will benefit the library.
The public is invited to view the library’s offerings and sign up for a library card. People who bring a library card to the cookout, or sign up for a new one, will receive a free DVD or book.
Enrollment counseling
The Loudon County Senior Center will offer free Medicare enrollment counseling Oct. 16-Dec. 7 at 901 Main St., Loudon. To schedule an appointment, call 865-458-5445. Bring information on current coverage and a list of medications.
Housing authority
The Loudon Housing Authority will hold its regular board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon. Immediately following the meeting, the board of Loudon Housing Partners will hold a special called meeting.