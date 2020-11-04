Election results
The Nov. 3 election results were finalized after News-Herald presstime.
Races included U.S. president, U.S. House of Representatives District 2, Tennessee House of Representatives Districts 21 and 32 and U.S. Senate. Locally, city council and mayoral seats were up in Lenoir City, Greenback and Philadelphia. Voters also decided on Lenoir City Board of Education and Lenoir City recorder/treasurer.
For final local results, visit www.news-herald.net.
Free veteran lunchLoudon County Senior Center will offer veterans a to-go lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Drive to the front of the building and senior center representatives will provide a free lunch consisting of a cup of chili, a pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, dessert and a drink for veterans and their spouses. To reserve a meal, call 865-458-5445.