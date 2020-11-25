Holiday parades
• Lenoir City will hold its annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown. Lineup begins at 5 p.m.
• Loudon's parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Lineup will be at 5 p.m.
• Greenback has planned its parade for 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Lineup will be at 10 a.m.
Christmas in the Park
Loudon Parks and Recreation will hold the annual Christmas in the Park at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Loudon Municipal Park. The event will include food trucks, carriage rides, horse-drawn hayrides, a light display, bonfire, axe throwing and a visitation from Santa.