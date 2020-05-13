Calendar updates
Due to the number of changes caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the News-Herald is overhauling its community calendar.
If you wish to have an event posted, submit items to news@news-herald.net. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Items may be edited for size and content.
Housing authority
Loudon Housing Authority will hold its regular board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
