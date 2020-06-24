Calendar updates
Due to the number of changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the News-Herald is overhauling its community calendar.
If you wish to have an event posted, please submit items to news@news-herald.net. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details. Items may be edited for length and content.
Breast cancer screenings important
Fort Loudoun Medical Center, area Covenant Health medical facilities and the University of Tennessee Medical Center are encouraging women to continue receiving mammogram screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the virus, many women have skipped or postponed routine checkups and screenings.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in American women, with one in eight women being diagnosed in their lifetime. Screening tests can help detect breast cancer early before symptoms appear.
FLMC physicians and staff have implemented safe policies in accordance with federal, state and local regulations to provide the best possible care for patients.
For more information, visit online at https://www.ftloudoun.com/ womens-services/ or call 865-271-6070 to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.