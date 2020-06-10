Calendar updates
Due to the number of changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the News-Herald is overhauling its community calendar. If you wish to have an event posted, submit items to news@news-herald.net. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details. Items may be edited for length and content.
Flag retirement
The Tellico Village Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135, Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department and Boy Scout Troop 770 in Lenoir City will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at the volunteer fire department station, 210 Chota Road, Loudon. Old, heavily worn or damaged flags to be honored and retired may be placed in a drop box at the Marathon gas station on Chota Road. All welcome. Masks and social distancing required.
Housing authority
The Loudon Housing Authority will hold its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
