Holiday parades
• Lenoir City will hold its annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown. Lineup begins at 5 p.m.
• Loudon’s parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Lineup will be at 5 p.m.
• Greenback has planned its parade for 11 a.m. Saturday. Lineup will be at 10 a.m.
Christmas in the Park
Loudon Parks and Recreation will hold the annual Christmas in the Park at 5 p.m. Friday in Loudon Municipal Park. The event will include food trucks, carriage rides, horse-drawn hayrides, a light display, bonfire, axe throwing and a visitation from Santa.
Evening with Santa
Lenoir City Parks and Recreation will hold the annual free Evening with Santa 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the War Memorial Building, 101 North B St., Lenoir City.
Hot chocolate drive-through
The Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon, will offer a free cup of hot chocolate, a 2021 wall calendar, a pack of face masks and useful information on COVID-19 in a drive-through setting 10-11 a.m. Friday.
Housing authority
The Loudon Housing Authority will hold its board meeting at noon Dec. 16 at Carmichael Inn, 600 Hackberry St., Loudon.