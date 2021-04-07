Calendar returning
The News-Herald will be resuming the weekly community calendar this month.
Groups or persons wanting an event posted can submit items to news@news-herald.net.
Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details readers might need. Items may be edited for length and content.
Tax help
AARP is adding extra tax appointments at Loudon County Senior Center. To schedule an appointment, call 865-458-5445.
Hydrant testing
Loudon Fire Department will test fire hydrants April 14-28. The program will consist of inspection, maintenance and flowing of hydrants within city limits.
Most flow tests will occur 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The hydrants may cause iron deposits in the water lines to be stirred up, which can cause brown discoloration of water in testing areas for a temporary period of time. The department recommends flowing cold water to check for discoloration.
For more information, call LFD Capt. Andrew Disney, fire hydrant inspection officer, at 865-408-0408.