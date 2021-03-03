PPAW preps
People Promoting Animal Welfare will hold an online auction March 15-31 through its Facebook page. All proceeds from the “Anything Goes” Auction will go to the clinic, which is a Loudon County-based nonprofit that offers spay/neuter services, vaccinations and medications at low cost for those who cannot afford full service vets. To bid in the auction, search for PPAW Spay/Neuter Online Auction, then click “join.” Items include boutique and restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, pet items, fashion accessories, fiber art and more.