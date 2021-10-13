We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Veteran walk
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135 will host a veteran walk 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays in front of the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. All U.S. military veterans and their family members are welcome.
Conservative club
• Conservative Club of Tellico meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village. Everyone in surrounding communities is welcome. Each week the club has prominent keynote speakers who address local and state issues. For more information, call John Martz at 865-657-3377.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, call Marie Decess at 865-458-3703 or Mary Ann Clayton at 865-250-8732.
THURSDAY
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a 13-week Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Tellico Riders
• The Tellico Riders Club meets with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and the meeting an hour later on the third floor. An optional dinner is available after the meeting. All motorcyclists are welcome. Please observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor social-distancing guidelines.
Housing Authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau board of directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Tellico Lake Rotary Club meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877 or Larry Denney at 865-250-9692.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Dulcimer club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village and 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
MS support group
• A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Pat Garrett at 423-884-3894 or Vicky St. John at 513-477-0453.
Cross County Patriots
• The Cross County Patriots Tea Party meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Calhoun’s, 4550 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. An optional dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountypatriots.webs.com or contact Wayne Schnell at 865-816-3909 or wayne_schnell@hotmail.com.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Ty Ross at 865-936-7059.
TASS meeting
• Tellico Area Service Systems meets at noon the third Tuesday of the month at the TASS offices in Vonore.
OCT. 20
Firearms discussion
• A free discussion for women about firearms is 10 a.m., Oct. 20, at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, email opfi45acp@earthlink.net.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 4-6 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Andy Hadjian at 865-657-9465.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan board of directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Amateur Radio Club
• The Tellico Lake Amateur Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month on Zoom. For more information, visit www.tlarc.org.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
OCT. 21
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce board of directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City. For more information, contact loudondems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/LoudonDems.