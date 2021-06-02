We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald. Events may be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
TODAY
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in room 1A in the Christian Life Center at the Community Church at Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Marie Decess 865-458-3703 or Mary Ann Clayton 865-270-8732.
THURSDAY
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church of Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877 or Larry Denney at 865-250-9692.
FRIDAY
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Friday on the top floor of the Yacht Club. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center and 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
Sunday
BoatRides4Vets
• The 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135 will hold its seventh annual BoatRides4Vets 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6 at the WindRiver marina.
MONDAY
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Dulcimer Club
Widows support group
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Computer Users Club
• The Tellico Village Computer Users Club board meetings are held via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The TVCUC accepts used computers, monitors, printers and related peripherals for refurbishing and distribution as part of the Technology Access Program. The club also needs empty ink cartridges for the program. For more information, visit http://www.TVCUC.org.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon every Tuesday at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, contact Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support group
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Caregivers
• A caregivers support group mets 1-2:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9988.
JUNE 9
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center. All are invited. For more information, call Shauna Newton at slsnewton10579@gmail.com or 704-999-9845.
JUNE 10
• The Tellico Riders Club meets the second Thursday of months June, July, August, September and October, with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and the meeting starting an hour later on the third floor. An optional dinner is available after the meeting. All motorcyclists are welcome. Please observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor social distancing guidelines.
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau board of directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue in Lenoir City.
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village, 205 Chota Road, Loudon. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
JUNE 11
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets every Friday in the top floor of the Yacht Club. Immediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
JUNE 12
• A bluegrass gospel concert will be held at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Tate & Lyle Amphitheater, 1470 Roberson Springs Road, Loudon. The concert will feature LakeSide and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out. Gate opens at 5 p.m. For more information, call 423-520-9408. Tickets will be sold at the gate, and children 11 years old and under get in for free.
• Breakfast with Vets, a monthly breakfast for all active duty military veterans, meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Little Italy Restaurant. For more information, contact Brian Mitchell at bmitchell001@comcast.net.