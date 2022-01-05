We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 4-6 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Andy Hadjian at 865-657-9465.
Bridge lessons
Veteran walk
Conservative club
Mah Jongg play
Ladies Bible studies
• A Tellico Village ladies Bible study meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
TOPS
THURSDAY
Garden club
• The Tellico Village Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. At the request of the speaker, masks are required. Master gardener Sarah DeWitt will introduce us to the UT Extension online Smart Yards program. The program guides practices to apply in outdoor spaces to create healthier, ecologically sound landscapes for the benefit of our communities, animals and water. Learn practical, manageable, meaningful changes that can be made at home.
Dominos
Chicago bridge
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Marion Smith at 865-408-1390.
New Villagers
• The New Villagers club meets at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. New members wishing to join need to register prior to the meeting online at TellicoLife.org. For more information, visit http://www.tellico newvillagers.com/.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
Men’s fellowship
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
FRIDAY
Guitar club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer club
Loudon AA
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
• The Tellico Village Scrapbook Group meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, contact Linda Goodman at 865-408-1178 or goodman_linda@charter.net.
SATURDAY
• Open play for Hand and Foot is 11 a.m. Saturdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. This is ideal for players of all experience levels who want to meet new people and have fun. Play time for visitors begins at 1 p.m. For more information, call Karen Ressler at 865-657-9894.
MONDAY
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Dinner precedes the meeting. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call Alvin Wagner at 757-817-7869.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters meet 9:30 a.m.-noon Mondays at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Anyone is welcome to join.
TUESDAY
• Republican Strong Federated Women’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. in room D of Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All those in the surrounding area that wish to support the Republican Party are welcome.
• The Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month for a meeting and lunch at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village. All are welcome.
• Tellico Village Lions Club meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Ty Ross at 865-936-7059.
JAN. 12
JAN. 13
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
