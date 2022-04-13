We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Fishing club
• Tellico Village Fishing Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Dave Johnson, president, at 970-590-0756 or ae0e@hotmail.com or visit online at tellicovillagefishinggroup.com.
Bridge lessons
• Bridge lessons will be offered at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Gary Crawford at 865-657-9284 or Tom Paul at 865-458-3299.
Veteran walk
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135 will host a veteran walk 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays in front of the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. All U.S. military veterans and their family members are welcome.
Conservative club
• The Conservative Club of Tellico meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Little Italy of Tellico Village. Everyone in surrounding communities is welcome. Each week the club has prominent keynote speakers who address local and state issues. For more information, call John Martz at 865-657-3377.
Ladies Bible studies
• A Tellico Village ladies Bible study meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, call Marie Decess at 865-458-3703 or Mary Ann Clayton at 865-250-8732.
THURSDAY
Tellico Riders
• The Tellico Riders monthly meeting is at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. in the bar followed by the 6 p.m. meeting on the third floor. All members and motorcycle riders living in Tellico Village or Rarity Bay are welcome. Subsequent meetings are June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Nov. 10.
Chicago bridge
• Chicago bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Gary Crawford at 865-657-9284.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian Men’s Fellowship breakfast is held 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Little Italy of Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877 or Larry Denney at 865-250-9692.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
Guitar club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Advance workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., intermediate workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village and 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting is held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
Scrapbooking
• The Tellico Village Scrapbook Group meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, contact Linda Goodman at 865-408-1178 or goodman_linda@charter.net.
SATURDAY
Hand and Foot
• Open play for Hand and Foot is 11 a.m. Saturdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. This is ideal for players of all experience levels who want to meet new people and have fun. Play time for visitors begins at 1 p.m. For more information, call Karen Ressler at 865-657-9894.
MONDAY
Duplicate bridge
• Duplicate bridge play takes place at 5 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Tom Paul at 865-458-3299.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Open women's AA meeting
• An open women's Alcoholic Anonymous meeting is held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 143 Chota Center, Tellico Village. For more information, call 423-519-6664 or 865-522-9667.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Church Crafters
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters meet 9:30 a.m.-noon Mondays at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Anyone is welcome to join.
TUESDAY
Dulcimer club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village and 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
MS support
• "Standing Up to MS,” a Multiple Sclerosis support group, will meet at 11 a.m in room 1A of the Christian Life Center at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Vicki St. John will report on the women's day out conference she attended. All are welcome. For more information, call Patricia Garrett at 423-884-3894.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Ty Ross at 865-936-7059.
Knifty Knitters
• The Tellico Village Knifty Knitters meet 10 a.m.-noon the first Tuesday and 1-3 p.m. all other Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All knitters, crocheters, etc., are welcome to join. For more information, call Janice Morello at 865-657-623 or Judy King Williams at 828-507-0097.
Dominos
• Mexican Train Dominos is offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday and noon-2 p.m. the first and third Thursday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Marcia Wojnowiak at 630-651-2384.
Tellico Kiwanis
• The Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month for a meeting and lunch at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village. All are welcome.
APRIL 20
Village VFW
• Veterans of Foreign Wars 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr. Post 12135 meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the third floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit online at www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 4-6 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Andy Hadjian at 865-657-9465.
APRIL 21
Rummikub play
• Anyone interested in playing Rummikub is invited 6-8 p.m. the third Thursday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9052.
Post 70 meeting
• American Legion Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday at the War Memorial Building, 201 B St., Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
Dominos
• Mexican Train Dominos is offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday and noon-2 p.m. the first and third Thursday at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Marcia Wojnowiak at 630-651-2384.
APRIL 29-30, MAY 1
Art for everyone
• The annual Art Show of the Art Guild of Tellico Village is 1-6 p.m. April 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. The free display showcases more than 250 pieces of art and highlights the varied talents of guild members. The public is invited to an opening reception 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, April 30, when many exhibiting artists will meet and greet visitors. For more information, visit online at www.tellicoartguild.com.
MAY 2
VFW post
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Dinner precedes the meeting. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call Alvin Wagner at 757-817-7869.
MAY 3
GOP women
• Republican Strong Federated Women, the local chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women, will meet at 5:30 p.m. in room D of Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. Guest speaker is Alvin Wagner, a 24-year U.S. Navy veteran, who will talk about his experience as a cryptologist and speak on the current state of America and its future. For more information, call Susan Kirk at 352-220-0804.
Tellico Lions
• Tellico Village Lions Club meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
MAY 5
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Marion Smith at 865-408-1390.
New Villagers
• The New Villagers club meets at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. New members wishing to join need to register prior to the meeting online at TellicoLife.org. For more information, visit http://www.telliconewvillagers.com/.
MAY 14
Free lock trip
• America's Boating Club of Knoxville invites recreational boaters to participate in a free on-the-water guided lock-through of the Fort Loudoun Dam. To register, call Walt Hanson at 865-803-5842 or visit online at https://forms.gle/8hNTaT9LSRPZqJGF6. Registration ends May 8.