April unemployment rates released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showcased staggeringly high numbers across the state in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment reached a historic high in April for the state. The seasonally adjusted rate of 14.7 percent passed the previously all-time high of 12.9 percent in January 1983. County rates were not seasonally adjusted.
Loudon County’s rate was 15.2 percent.
Chris Cannon, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development assistant administrator of the communications division, said the previous high for the county was 10.9 percent in January 2010.
The March rate was 3.4 percent. One year ago in April the figure was 2.9 percent.
“Loudon County’s diverse manufacturing portfolio, mostly deemed essential, allowed our industries to remain open with some minor supply chain interruptions,” Jack Qualls, Loudon County Economic Development Agency executive director, said in an email correspondence. “The unemployment rate is at historical high levels across our entire state and nation right now. These numbers are directly related to layoffs and furloughs as nonessential businesses were mandated to shut down. As the state and local businesses reopen these number will probably decrease in May and continue downward into the fall. We all need to keep in mind, this is a one month’s snapshot during a global pandemic.
“LCEDA Workforce Development program will continue to monitor and provide support as needed to our industries, businesses and citizens,” he added.
How quickly the unemployment rate will improve is unknown. Cannon declined comment.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw believes the number will gradually improve.
“It’s based on the claims and so I’m not too panicked about it because I think we’ll rebound pretty quick from it,” Bradshaw said. “The $850 that you’re able to draw now is it can be a good thing and it can be a bad thing. I think it’s made people more prone probably to draw than maybe they would have otherwise because if you’re making minimum wage then why would you get back into that line and make less than $10 an hour you’re taking a pay cut to come off of it? It may hold steady for a while. Once the $850 goes away, the extra $600 goes away, I think you’ll see it really drop back down again. Industries didn’t really take a big lick. The only industry that really shut down was Malibu (Boats) and they were only for a couple of weeks without pay and then they did two more weeks that they were actually paid. Everyone’s still hiring, it’s just a matter of I think the $600 plays a lot with the rates being as high as they are.”
The state reported 2,726 new unemployment claims filed in the East Tennessee region for the week ending May 23.
Bradshaw said there are still jobs for people who want one.
“Every industry that we have in Loudon County, almost every one of them are still hiring,” he said. “That goes from Morgan Olson to Viskase, and some of these are really good paying jobs. So the jobs are there, but it’s hard to walk away with the big lick you’re getting from unemployment right now for a job that you’ll probably be making less. I think EDA definitely has to be on the lookout for those quality jobs, like I said, it has to be quality jobs for someone to entertain. If not it won’t make a difference.”
Loudon County Commissioner Adam Waller said the “shocking rate” could have been worse, pointing to Sevier County, which had the worst rate in the state of 29.5 percent.
“Obviously, Sevier County is very heavy in the tourism industry so I mean you’re looking at all the hotels and restaurants and everything, Dollywood being shut down, but it could always be worse,” Waller said. “It’s way too high and hopefully with manufacturing starting to ramp back up and some vehicle plants in the area I saw throughout Tennessee and then all the other places will get back up. ... Hopefully people get back out there and support local businesses and industries and get that number down.”
