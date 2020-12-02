Some Loudon County families this year saw drastic changes in Thanksgiving plans due to coronavirus concerns but made something good in the chaos.
Rachel Frazier normally takes her husband and their daughters to Gatlinburg to celebrate the holiday with her husband’s family. The gathering typically involves about 30 people. This year plans changed as some members of the family have underlying health conditions and didn’t want to risk getting COVID-19.
Frazier instead had a smaller gathering at her Lenoir City home with immediate family and her parents. They enjoyed each other’s company and decorated for Christmas following a dinner at Calhoun’s.
The decision to forgo the large gathering was made about a month in advance. Canceling the large family dinner was disheartening, Frazier said.
“You have your holiday traditions, and you have kind of a picture of what Thanksgiving and Christmas and all the family holidays and traditions are supposed to look like, and so when it doesn’t turn out the way you plan for it to, it’s definitely disappointing,” she said. “But I think we’re hopeful that next year maybe we can kind of resume those traditions and enjoy spending time together as a big group again.”
Frazier is hopeful for a reunion over the summer to make up for time lost.
A normal Thanksgiving gathering for Brittany Humphreys of Loudon has upward of 20 family members. She celebrated this year with her immediate family — her mother, step-dad and step-brother.
“With the virus, we have a lot of elder people in our family, and we just couldn’t go near them,” Humphreys said. “Honestly, people in my family had been getting tested all week, kind of my bigger family, people I don’t really see, my extended family. We just decided kind of last minute that we weren’t going to do anything major, like the day before. We just couldn’t make a decision. We kept going back and forth.”
Humphreys described the holiday as “very different” because she doesn’t get to see her extended family except at Thanksgiving and Christmas and missing them was tough.
“Christmas and Thanksgiving are the two times (we see each other), but then we outweigh there’s going to be more of those, but if you’re together you’re taking that risk of taking that away if somebody were to get sick,” she said. “We kind of had to look at there’s always going to be another Thanksgiving and another Christmas. We just felt like we could celebrate at a different time. We’re planning to do Christmas the same way, but we’re just going to have to wait and see how bad it is.”
Tina Brunetti said Thanksgiving attendance in Loudon was nearly cut in half because her sister, one of her step-sons, his wife and child couldn’t attend.
“We’re just going to have my daughter and her husband and her two boys over because I see them every day anyway because the oldest one is a kindergartner and I’ve been helping him through virtual school,” Brunetti said. “… Both my daughter and son-in-law actually work from home. They’re coming over, and my stepson who actually works from home, as well, so he’s not around anybody, and that’s all. That’s all we’re having over. It’s very small this year.”
Unlike Christmas, Brunetti said Thanksgiving isn’t normally a big family gathering. Depending how bad the pandemic gets, Christmas may also have to be reduced.
For Humphreys, the reality of COVID-19 sank in with the small family gatherings.
“I teach (at Loudon Elementary School), and at school it’s very different,” she said. “… It’s kind of like when you’re at school you’re in a bubble because it’s like a different world, but then when you go to the store you’re around people wearing masks 24/7, and it’s just very different. It just was a sadness, I guess. I’ve been living like life is normal just going back to work which I’m so thankful for … but it was just sad not getting to spend any time with my family.
“It just makes you appreciate things” she added. “Like being in school. I know it’s so weird because people are like, ‘You shouldn’t be in school,’ but it gives you that sense of normalcy, I guess, so it’s just nice to have that. It makes you feel comforted. … There are going to be those times when we’re able to be back together just like we were able to go back to school. … It makes you appreciate all those times that you’ve been together.”