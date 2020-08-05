Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Loudon County celebrated high school graduations over the weekend.
Families and loved ones screamed and clapped as seniors made their way to their seats Friday morning on Lenoir City High School’s football field. Graduation was initially planned for May.
“I think that it is absolutely huge that we have graduation for these students due to the many senior events that they missed due to the pandemic,” Chip Orr, LCHS principal, said. “We are going to do everything possible to have it on the field so that parents can see their kids graduate. ... I am exceptionally proud of this class. They will become the most resilient adults ever. I think that this negative experience will teach them that you have to be flexible in life and maintain a positive attitude no matter what. I will never forget this group.”
Before seniors got the chance to receive their diplomas, they gathered early Friday morning at the gymnasium.
Riley Davis, who was this year’s valedictorian, said she was nervous about the speech, but knew once she finished a weight would be lifted.
“It’s really nice to still have a graduation because this is a milestone for us that only happens once, so if we didn’t get it it’d be like a lack of closure,” she said.
Although he officially finished in November, the ceremony was for Zackery Sexton’s parents as much as for himself.
“I don’t know, my older brother he did this and I just think it’s right to see my mom and dad see their little baby go up on stage,” Sexton said. “You only do this once in your lifetime. You can’t go back and do it again.”
Though optimistic for the future, Sexton said he would miss the teachers.
Abigail Sweat said teachers played a major role in her high school experience.
“Well, in my freshman year I was bullied a lot, and the teachers and the principals, most of the principals knew my dad somehow and whenever they found out that I was being bullied they got right on top of it to fix it and help it stop,” she said. “Then with the teachers, I kind of struggled in school a lot. I would get distracted easily, and I ended up with the teachers that kind of acted like a mom to me and helped keep me on track. Without them I may not even be sitting here right now.”
Cissy Page, whose daughter, Courtney, walked across the stage, emphasized the difficulties of 2020.
“I mean this diploma doesn’t only belong to her. I earned this diploma, too,” Page said with a laugh. “I think we should all be able to see our kids walk.”
A new chapter
Hundreds of families, friends and loved ones of Loudon High School graduates encircled the Tate & Lyle Performing Arts Center Amphitheater on Saturday to watch the Class of 2020 officially move on the next chapter of their lives.
Prior to finding their seats, each graduate placed a rose on a bench in front of the stage in honor of former classmate Jóse Mejia, who died Oct. 26, 2018.
Principal Scott MacKintosh congratulated the seniors for their efforts and dedication on finishing strong during a pandemic.
“It does take a village, and all of you have poured into these people here in front of me,” MacKintosh said. “These students began life right when the world changed on 9/11, and while these young individuals can’t remember what happened that day or can’t tell the stories that all of us in the audience can tell, they’re absolutely a part of history. ... They’ve all been affected by one of the greatest pandemics the world has ever seen. These kids are heroes to me because they have persevered through all the negative things that have affected their lives.”
Emerson Tripp graduated as a member of the National Honor Society and said the transition to virtual learning as a result of the pandemic was challenging.
“It was definitely different and something no one’s ever really experienced,” Tripp said. “Trying to cope around that wasn’t too bad, but I’m still going to miss those three months that I missed. I had a great four years at Loudon. It’s been a fun time, and, unfortunately, it has to come to a close. I’m excited to start a new chapter in college.”
Tripp was a standout lineman for the Redskins football team and is a two-time All-County selection. He signed to play football with the University of the Cumberlands and will major in biology.
“The transition, I don’t know, but I’ve been working out a lot for football because there’s not a whole lot I can do for academics,” he said. “I just got my schedule, and it looks to be a pretty easy year so I’m excited for that.”
Timothy Hutt played a key role as a manager for the Redskins basketball team and is excited for the future.
“It feels great because I went to Loudon and not (Lenoir City High School), and helping with basketball, it means a lot to me,” Hutt said. “I early graduated, so I couldn’t go back and see some of the friends I wanted to. After I get a job, I plan on going to college at Pellissippi (State Community College).”
Victoria Kirkland soaked in every minute of Saturday’s graduation before leaving for basic training. She plans to be a combat engineer in the Unites States Army.
“It actually means a lot because a couple of days after this, I leave to go for basic training so to finally get to graduation, it means a lot,” she said. “I’m a little nervous, but mostly I’m really excited to begin a new chapter in my life, getting to go other places. I’m just excited.”
Kirkland believes her experience at LHS will help down the road.
“Yeah, I know I’m definitely going to use some of the stuff I learned at Loudon in my future, and I can’t wait to see what that is,” she said.
Story for generations
Greenback School seniors gathered one last time for the 2 p.m. graduation ceremony Saturday behind the Tate & Lyle Amphitheater in Loudon Municipal Park before walking across the stage.
Families sat around the perimeter of the graduates’ chairs in lawn chairs, on picnic blankets and under gazebo tents.
“We were thrilled to be able to recognize them and celebrate them on Saturday and boy does this class have a story,” Mike Casteel, Greenback School principal, said. “You know, the young folks always say, ‘Oh, it’s another one of those grandpa stories.’ Well, they have got a grandpa story to share with generations to come. But I do believe that with this pandemic it’s taught this group of seniors a lot about perseverance and staying true to their goals, and we’re excited for them to have the opportunity to move on and seek those goals.”
Torey Cole said having a senior year during a pandemic was “definitely different” but didn’t get too discouraged because “there’s not much you can do about it.”
Ashley Hayes said she felt like she missed out on a lot of the senior year activities she had been looking forward to in high school.
“At first I was really upset, because I was like, ‘Why? Why is this happening to us?’ and then I just turned to God, and he was like, ‘Well, it’s happening for a reason’,” Halie Stinnett said. “There was obviously a reason behind it. I’m just happy now that we actually do get to have a ceremony and graduate.”
Duke Stinnett said he’s going to miss Friday night football games the most.
Angelita Astudillo said she’s going to miss picking on her friends in the hallways but looks forward to raising her child and supporting her fiancé in the United States Air Force.
Cole also had mixed emotions about the graduation ceremony.
“I feel kind of bittersweet,” Cole said. “I’ve been there since kindergarten, so it’s going to be hard to leave it and leaving my little sister.”