Schools prep for Good Sam 'Battle'

Although the rival football game between Loudon and Lenoir City high schools isn’t until Friday, students will spend the week collecting money as part of the yearly Battle of the Bridge food drive supporting Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County.
The winning school will be announced Friday before kickoff, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit that supports needy families.
“It means a lot in terms of just their dedication to the continued support of the Good Samaritan Center,” Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said. “To me that means that it is in their heart. It’s who we have always been for 20 years and it’s been a part of this community, so it just means that we’re all still working together and doing what we can in a difficult time to make sure that our community is taken care of.”
Unlike past years, donations of canned foods will be replaced this year with only monetary gifts. Black had worried this year’s drive might have been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They have always done a large amount in monetary donations, too, so it is the largest single if you combine them, the money and the cans, food drive,” Black said. “Over the last few years they’ve been shifting more toward the monetary donations, which was good for them, too, because just the massive amount of food that is, it’s hard for them and hard for us all at one time. Although we do appreciate everything. ... In our minds mentally we thought, ‘OK, we know that we are going to have that dip,’ and we had that dip with one of our second largest, which is the letter carriers food drive, but Evelyn (Edwards, Good Sam pantry manager) in the pantry has been very diligent in terms of keeping us well stocked.”
LHS Principal Scott MacKintosh said opting out this year wasn’t an option.
“It’s just what we do. Life has to go on,” he said. “Unless Good Samaritan wasn’t going to accept our donations, we’re going to do it. It’s not an easy thing. Life would be a whole lot easier if we didn’t participate but that’s not even an option. It’s been a tradition here for I don’t know how many years, several, several years, teens of years, and regardless of the success we’ve had in beating Lenoir City in the food drive, it’s about helping those that are less fortunate. Right now in this day and time, the less fortunate are a lot.”
MacKintosh believes the competitive spirit between the schools will be alive and well.
“We want to whip them, both in this food drive and in the football, like they want to do us,” he said. “It’s just a point of pride. It’s a point of pride of collecting and really helping the less fortunate in Loudon County, which is really needed. ... In fact, this is a good break — in my opinion — a great break away from the daily monotony of what we’re dealing with the virus. I welcome anything that will take our minds off that just a minute or two. Win or lose it’s going to be fun because it’s going to be something other than talking about who’s got it. ‘Do we have a positive case today and who all’s that affected?’ I can’t wait to think about something other than that.”
Black said Battle of the Bridge serves as the largest drive for Good Sam annually. Any money collected will go into the pantry fund.
“We’re going to always buy food. We spend $100,000 on food every year no matter what,” she said.
Last year accounted for 169,404.65 pounds of food, which was the largest amount raised in the history of the competition.
Katelyn Hanley, LCHS drive coordinator, hopes that can be broken.
“The event is going to look different regardless this year just due to the circumstances,” Hanley said in an email correspondence. “Members of both communities have been affected by the pandemic and may not be able to donate as much as they have in the past. In the past, we’ve had between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds of cans donated. Since $1 is equal to 5 pounds of food, that translates to $600 to $1,000 raised. Last year, Lenoir City raised 77,888 pounds, which converts to $15,577.60. I believe we had just over 3,500 pounds in canned food donated last year so the majority of our donations were monetary.”
School representatives agree this year will be different.
“We have to get really creative,” Jennifer Brewster, LHS drive coordinator, said. “In the past, I’ve tried to offer incentives to teachers to collect in class to get more involved, even a little bit. ... That can make a big difference in the lives of some of these people who live in Loudon County that depend on the Good Sam Center for basic needs.”
Anyone can donate.
“They can bring those donations to the front desk of Lenoir City High School anytime,” Hanley said. “They can also drop those donations off at the Family Resource Center located next to Lenoir City Elementary School. If they have students at Lenoir City Elementary School, Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School, Lenoir City High School, Eaton Elementary, Highland Park Elementary or North Middle School, they can send those donations in with their students or drop them off in the front office of those schools.”
Schools on Loudon’s side of the county can do the same, MacKintosh said.
Donations can also be dropped off directly at Good Sam. With each donation, specify which school you are supporting, Hanley said.
“It’s going to be an interesting year because we’ve always done really, really super well in cans by our feeder schools, all of the other Loudon County schools that are within the Loudon area help us out, and so they help out a lot with cans,” MacKintosh said. “It’ll be interesting to see how much they’ll be able to help us out with monetary donations.”
Chick-fil-A earlier this week held its Battle of the Chicken Nuggets competition, with 10 percent of proceeds going Monday for LHS and Tuesday for LCHS. A total could not be determined by News-Herald presstime.