The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to get creative this year for fundraisers that in years past were for the whole family.
Mike Garren, county director of schools, said school efforts have been “significantly affected.”
“Administrators are having to make hard choices on how to allocate available funding,” Garren said in an email correspondence. “Additionally, they are trying to be creative in ways to still provide some of these traditions in a safer more innovative way when possible. These aren’t just fundraisers, they are community events. I hope in the spring that conditions will be more favorable to having more community events.”
Philadelphia Elementary School’s annual Creekfest was held Friday on a smaller scale.
In a typical year, PES Principal Marvin Feezell estimated the carnival would bring out more than 1,000 people. This year the carnival was called off, but school representatives still maintained the auction, ball race and distributed pre-ordered meals. From 4-6 p.m., vehicles pulled up near the gymnasium for ordered food.
Mystery bags worth at least $25 were offered for $10 each, and a $5 ticket put a name in the creek ball race for a chance at $1,000. Feezell said this year’s race included about 6,800 balls.
“Last year was a record year for us,” Kelly Jones, PES counselor and Creekfest chairwoman, said. “We sold just over 7,000 tickets, and this year earlier today when I checked we were around 6,700. We’re close to where we were last year and last year was a record year, so we’re really happy with where we are. ... Mr. Feezell said if we could do half of what we did last year he would be happy with that. I told him my goal was higher, I wanted to do at least 6,500, and we have beat the goal that I set for the school.”
Although different, Feezell said the community showed support even during a pandemic. He estimated the event would raise at least $35,000.
“To be honest with you, I think what we’ve done so far has exceeded my expectation,” he said. “We didn’t really have a firm goal set because we had no idea how to set one. We didn’t know if we would even be able to raise $10,000 because families are pretty restricted on being able to go out and sell the tickets they sell. I’ve seen more ads on Facebook and social media and things like that. I think people have used their technology and their family networks more. We didn’t even know if there would be people out there willing to buy them because there had been people out of work and things like that. When it comes to helping their community school, folks around here dig deep.”
Money will largely be put toward classroom technology and improving the school’s career and technology education and STEM programs, Feezell said.
Eaton Elementary School’s carnival has been postponed. Ashley Baessler, principal, said hopes are to have a large gathering in the spring but “we are very aware it will likely be canceled.”
“The decision to proceed with the postponing was made in August based on current (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and the amount of preparation it takes to make the event happen,” Baessler said in an email correspondence. “Typically, we have a school-wide book study for about a month leading up to a all-day read-a-thon, a honorary 30-minute walk around our track for former teacher Mary Lee Wampler Hitch and concludes with a carnival that evening. We have decided to continue with the school-wide book study (with) ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ the honorary 30-minute walk around our track for former teacher Mary Lee Wampler Hitch and the read-a-thon. The guest readers for the read-a-thon will all be virtual this year or pre-recorded unlike previous years. We did decided to keep one component of the carnival, which was the silent auction, except it will be virtual.”
The book study and read-a-thon started Sept. 25 and concludes Nov. 5. A virtual silent auction started Monday and will go through 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Basket bids can be made at www.32auctions.com/EES2020.
EES kept its goal of $35,000 this year to help update classroom interactive boards.
“The boards we currently have are outdated and the software is no longer being supported so the interactive piece is not functioning properly,” Baessler said. “We piloted three different options last year and by far teachers preferred the Boxlight board. We have 15 boards that need to be replaced so our hopes are to buy five boards each year for the next three years. The remaining donations collected will go directly to teacher accounts to support classroom learning and school-wide projects. Our fundraiser has been a major source of funds we have used to help support each individual classroom needs, building beautification, staff appreciation, student behavior incentives and technology. We are prepared to scale back the areas that our fundraiser supports and extend the timeline for our goals/projects.”
Steekee Elementary School postponed its fundraiser “optimistically” to the spring, Donna Stapleton, principal, said. If there are still concerns of large gatherings around that time, school representatives may look for other avenues.
Stapleton credited “very generous benefactors” with helping meet school needs. She is “always surprised” by the community’s generosity.
“We are having to make some tough decisions, but hopefully, this is a temporary situation, and we can get back on track soon,” she said. “Our five-year plan had included budgeting to begin to replace aging and obsolete ‘Smartboards’ and add playground equipment. We would typically raise enough money from carnival to replace three or four boards each year. If we are not able to hold a spring carnival, these plans will get put on hold for a year. Our teachers are committed to making sure this doesn’t negatively impact our students. They will continue to provide opportunities to access online content and instructional materials using our existing equipment. We will make repairs where we can, and adjust our plan to a hopefully six-year plan. Similarly, our staff is encouraging students to use recess time as an opportunity to play games and share activities which do not require additional equipment.”