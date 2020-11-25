A decision earlier this month by the Tennessee Board of Education allows some flexibility on weighting end-of-course exams during a pandemic.
The board voted Nov. 6 to allow local educators wiggle room on how much end-of-course assessments count. Elizabeth Tullos, TBOE communications consultant, said the decision was an emergency ruling.
“Typically, EOCs count for between 15-25% of a student’s grade in the course, with the district setting the exact percentage,” Tullos said in an email correspondence. “The emergency rule change, which is effective only for the 2020-21 school year, is to allow that percentage to range from 0-25% at the discretion of the (local education agency). The reason for the change is that districts have experienced a number of different situations this year with regard to COVID-19. Some districts have had few disruptions and want instruction and assessment to proceed as usual. Other districts have had significant disruptions and/or started school later than usual, which would affect how much of the course standards they had covered before the EOC.
“... The emergency rule will be in effect for fall and spring EOCs during the 2020-21 school year,” she added. “The emergency rule only addresses 2020-21; it will revert back to what it was before, with EOCs counting for 15-25 percent, after that.”
Hopes are the change will provide flexibility for a “unique situation rather than a one-size-fits-all requirement from the state,” Tullos said.
In a 9-0 vote, Loudon County Board of Education decided Nov. 12 that exams would count 15% toward a high-schooler’s grade if it didn’t harm them.
“You’ve seen in the news where the governor’s advocated for teachers and schools to be held harmless for accountability related back to student tests, but the state legislature has to take action on that,” Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said. “If that’s the case for teachers then I wanted to provide some flexibility for the students as well. We want students to do as well as they can and try as hard as they can on the test because that flexibility may not be given to us from the state, but provided that they’ve tried as hard as they can then that gives a little bit of a safety net in there if they just have a lot of difficulty with the exam for various reasons related to COVID.”
Garren said the decision to focus on high school was because of state law.
“In the past, the board would have to choose between 15% and 25% and now they’re allowing the board to choose between 0% and 25%,” Garren said. “But for grades 3 through 8, that is in state law that it has to be counted a percentage, so the state board of education can’t waive that. It would take action from the state legislature to waive that.”
Kim Bridges, BOE member, saids she understands the unique situation students and teachers are facing.
“This is an unusual year,” Bridges said. “The pandemic has created circumstances teachers and students are unaccustomed to. Unfortunately, a student or teacher could have multiple days out if he/she is quarantined. By relaxing the 15% and allowing it to only count if it has benefits relieves unnecessary stress on both teachers and students.”
Lenoir City Board of Education is expected to address testing accountability Dec. 10, Glenn McNish, BOE member, said.
“Our current board policy says after the students do their testing and it’s submitted to the state, that if the state does not respond with the results within five days then it is left up to the board policy,” McNish said. “Right now our policy is that we’re really I don’t think going to hold the students or the teachers accountable. If they do well, that’s fine. If they don’t do well, it’s going to be really hard because we’ve had some out for sickness and people quarantined. Just so many different things going on and the state pretty much leaves that up to us.
“We did our delegate assembly virtually this year,” he added. “Normally we do this in Nashville. This is where we have proposals that we present to the state legislature to vote on the things that we would like to see. There were 19 proposals and 16 of the 19 of proposals dealt directly with student testing and this type thing. I really feel that when the legislature goes back into session and they look at all these things that it’s probably going to be very similar to last year. I don’t think the students or the teachers either one will be held too accountable this year because we’ve really had no control over it.”
Victoria Robinson, Tennessee Department of Education director of media, said the state will only provide paper end-of-year assessments.
“The department had already invested in printing assessments that were canceled in spring 2020 and wants to be a good steward of taxpayer funds to use tests that are already prepared,” Robinson said in an email correspondence. “Additionally, the department has not yet moved to online testing and is unable to offer online testing this year. In order to offer secure, remote testing, the department and our testing administration vendor would need to test and deploy remote proctoring, which was not possible to do effectively by this school year.
“We have issued guidance to schools and districts on flexibility for students who may be impacted by COVID-19 or a quarantine and would be unable to test, or who may have medical considerations that would prevent them from participating,” she added. “There is also guidance on off-site administrations and home-bound administrations that districts are able to take advantage of if needed by the student’s circumstances.”