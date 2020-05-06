Schools bring back employees

Lenoir City Schools is starting to bring employees back into buildings, while Loudon County Schools is taking slower steps.
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, recently announced her plan to reintegrate employees at April’s Lenoir City Board of Education meeting, although nothing was final. Her plan involves phases of employees based on the nature of their work contract.
“I have already made the decision to bring back employees who work 12 months out of the year,” Barker said in an email correspondence. “These employees are head principals at all schools, all central office staff, supervisors, maintenance staff and custodians. We have shared protocols during the COVID-19 emergency to protect our employees. We are providing a mask for all who are working. Summer camps, summer cleaning of schools, budget work, hiring for vacancies, conducting professional learning for teachers and summer school for high school students are examples of the types of activities going on during the summer break months.”
Food service workers will continue to provide meals for families throughout the summer.
The next phases will ideally introduce employees with 10- and 11-month contracts. Instructional coaches and assistant principals fall under the 11-month contracts, and classroom teachers fall under the 10-month contracts.
“I am taking this small steps at a time,” Barker said. “We are planning lots of scenarios. I am hopeful that we will be able to phase in most staff, but we will see how it goes with our 12-month employees returning Monday, May 4. Then, we will monitor the virus data in our county and see if we can bring more employees the following week. … Our teachers are on contract through May 19, so maybe we can get them together in small groups, maybe not. This is so fluid that it gets pretty hard to say for sure.”
Loudon County Director of Schools Michael Garren is moving slower, instead focusing on getting students’ belongings back to them.
“Right now, we’re planning Monday for teachers to start coming back in to schools,” Garren said. “They’re working with their principals, and it depends on their grade level and different things like that to make sure we can still properly social distance and not have more than 10 together in a certain area. So this week they can start getting the personal belongings of their students together so we can distribute those out to the kids and some other things that we need to do to be able to close out school. Our principals will be manning the schools every day.”
Both school systems are ensuring proper safety protocols, such as Lenoir City having sign-in sheets at each school. As employees enter, they will sign their names, the time and date and their temperature will be taken and recorded.
“Each one of the principals is submitting how they want to approach it,” Garren said. “Generally the consensus is that we’ll more than likely at most the places have the parents drive by kind of like how we’ve been doing the food distribution or car pickup in the afternoon. We’ll have somebody radioing who’s here and have someone go to get that bag of belongings to bring out and hand that to the parent in the car.”
