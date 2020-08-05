Gov. Bill Lee gave recommendations July 28 for reopening schools.
Those include a “10-day sick window” for anyone who has tested positive in which they must isolate at home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or date the test was done. In order to return to school, their fever must be gone, and they must feel better for at least 24 hours.
A 14-day quarantine is recommended for those who have been “within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 10 minutes or more,” according to a state news release. The time periods do not change with a doctor’s note or negative test.
The recommendations also include contact tracing, which both Loudon County and Lenoir City schools have implemented in their plans.
For those who choose virtual learning options, Lee announced online resources for students and parents including the PBS Learning Series, STE(A)M Resource Hub and Start of the Year Checkpoint.
Along with the recommendations came the announcement of two new grants for school districts. One is a $50 million grant initiative, the District Technology Grant, to provide school districts with grant funds as reimbursement for technology purchases. The state will reimburse $200 for every three devices purchased.
Mike Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said the county has already applied for the technology grant.
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said the city plans on applying.
“We were ecstatic to hear about that,” Barker said. “So yes, we will be applying for that and what that does it will basically help us with one-third of our technology purchases because of the two-for-one kind of deal, where we buy two and they buy one. So it’s basically a one-third reimbursement.”
The Local Education Agencies Reopening and Programmatic Supports grant will be disbursed among districts with continuous learning plans in place. Barker and Garren have not heard how much either district will be receiving for the grant, but amounts will range from $25,000-$150,000 each, according to a release.
On Friday, Lee signed Executive Order No. 55, which allows for contact sports to resume.
“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” Lee said in a release. “We have worked directly with the (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff and fans safe.”
Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, said Loudon High School will be in helmets and shoulder pads for “some small activities” Friday. Greenback School has been making sure football players are heat acclimated and began practice in pads Monday.
“We will be starting practice in pads (Monday),” Jeff Cortez, Lenoir City High School head football coach, said.
“We will be having what would be a normal August practice.”