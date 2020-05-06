Residents of River Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Loudon waved to friends and family from their parking lot April 28 as vehicles one by one paraded by.
River Grove boasts a large circling parking lot perfect for cars to drive around and wave at the residents lined up in front of the building. They sat in chairs and wheel chairs positioned 6 feet apart in two staggered rows holding signs with sayings like, “We’ll see you soon,” and, “We love and miss you.”
Amy McNeil, River Grove activities coordinator, and assistants got together to make the signs.
“I coordinated the parade and then Mike Newman helped with the crowd control and getting the old cars and the police department there,” McNeil said. “We actually saw a Facebook video of another nursing home doing a parade so we took that idea and ran with it and wanted to invite the community.”
Anyone was allowed to drive through the parade to cheer on residents. Participants decorated cars with ribbons, stuffed animals, balloons and signs. While they drove through and waved at loved ones, bag pipes were playing in the background.
“I think (the turnout) was just right,” McNeil said. “We really were excited that the whole community came together like the police department and fire department and the mayors came and then a state representative came. I think about 30 families came, which was what we expected. I think there was about 60 cars in the parade. Everybody said it was awesome that Loudon really stepped up and the community. What I’ve heard from Facebook comments, everybody really loved it.”
Some residents stayed inside because of the heat or allergies. The residents who were outside were provided water and River Grove staff could be seen fanning the residents to keep them cool.
Loudon Police Sgt. Mike Newman said he’s at River Grove often, helping with chili cook-offs and other events.
“It really wasn’t very hard to get the guys involved,” Newman said. “Our guys, anytime something like that is going on, they’re always just on board. At the fire department, I got a hold of (Loudon Fire Chief) Mike Brubaker, and he had his guys that were working bring one of their trucks over. … Usually Amy will call me whenever she needs something to do with the police department. … It’s really not hard with these guys. When they know it’s something like that — I’m not bragging on them because they’re my buddies— I’m just telling you they always jump right on board.”
River Grove has been finding ways to keep residents engaged while maintaining best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re doing activities every day,” McNeil said. “They’re mostly in-room activities. We’ve been doing in-room, hallway bingo which they really enjoy. We have a fishing game that we can bring in the rooms as well as frisbee golf. They love trivia, they love word searches, they love all kinds of stuff. We’ve been trying to get creative coming up with in-room activities, because they’re used to doing group activities, but they’re responding really well.”
