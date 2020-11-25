Residents offered drive-by flu shots

Residents across the state were offered a chance to “Fight the Flu” last week through an effort provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, drivers pulled up to the front of the Loudon County Health Department to get a free flu shot. Turnout was low, with only 14 appearing.
Teresa Harrill, local health department director, believed participation would not be high since other places offer free shots and the department had a similar drive-through effort Nov. 9 at the Loudon County Technology Center. Harrill said the East Region, which are the 15 counties surrounding Knox, distributed 1,041 shots.
“The reason for that was because we are not doing flu shots or mist in the schools this year,” Harrill said. “Coordinated School Health, we partnered with them, they wanted to offer something in between Loudon and Lenoir City, and that’s perfect location. We had the drive through and we saw children, families.”
Health department lead nurse Judy Hurst was encouraged some got a shot for the first time.
“A good example is we had an 80-year-old lady who came through who had never had the flu shot,” Hurst said. “She said she’d never had the flu but she said — because of 2020 — she said I’m going to take the flu shot. I guess that’s a good (reason). There were a couple of people that didn’t want to gamble this year. ... We had some young people that had never had flu shots but got them this year.”
This was the second year Tennessee held a statewide initiative.
“We just want to encourage everybody to get a flu shot,” Harrill said. “A lot people say, ‘I get a flu shot and it makes me sick.’ There’s no evidence that supports getting a flu shot makes you sick. … Given what we’re going through in 2020, I would much rather have a flu shot than not, given all the other stuff.”
The recent drive-through efforts serve as practice for when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready for distribution, Harrill said.
“Basically it’ll be different when the vaccine comes out because the storage is going to be a little different than what we’re actually storing flu vaccine,” she said. “It’s going to actually have to be in dry ice, but it gives us an opportunity to see how it’s going to work out front. We really already have a pretty good handle on that because of the COVID testing. I mean we know as far as the traffic and the flow. We’ll definitely call on the city of Loudon Police Department to help us with that end of it. It’s good for the nurses to see, too. They’re going to be wearing the exact same PPE when they do that.”
Free flu shots are still available at the health department. For more information, call 865-458-2662.
“I will tell you, if people come we’ll give it to them no matter what,” Hurst said. “We’ve always been like that. If we have the vaccine to give we’d put it in an arm.”