Prayer 'crucial' for community

Local residents came together last week to celebrate National Day of Prayer, although they gathered virtually.
For several years, church and governmental leaders and members of the community have bowed their heads and prayed for seven subjects — businesses, churches, education, families, government, the media and members of the military. This year the service was held virtually through Facebook Live on Thursday at the Loudon County Baptist Association office.
“I didn’t feel comfortable asking people to come out to an event this early,” Phil Holmes, LCBA director, said. “Had this been July, we would have done it probably live with each other, but being so early in May with things just beginning to open back up, I didn’t feel comfortable asking people to come out to something live, but Facebook Live is the next best thing that we can do.”
A noon service took place, with Holmes and two pastors leading the way. People were encouraged to watch a national service in the evening.
This year’s theme was “God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
“National Day of Prayer has been around for quite a long time and we have always participated in joining our hearts together all across America as believers in Christ,” Holmes said. “We know that he is the only source of strength and encouragement and power that we have, and we have to depend upon our relationship with our Lord to get us through these difficult days, and there’s people that feel there’s no hope because of the crisis we’re in. I truly believe that we can be a source of strength for those people to draw from as we proclaim the truth of Christ and who he really is.
“He’s in control of this world and he hasn’t lost control just because it seems a little out of control for us. He’s not lost control at all, and he’s permitting this for a reason,” he added.
The Rev. Rick Harrell, pastor at Bethany Baptist Church in Loudon, led in prayer during the service.
“As a pastor, we believe that the Lord controls all things, good and evil, so we never know how things are playing out in what he’s doing in our world,” Harrell said. “We do believe that he’s in control. Politicians aren’t in control, preachers aren’t in control, he’s in control. We want to ask him to turn things around and make things different than what they are. There is a verse in the Old Testament that’s the 2 Chronicles 7:14 and we believe that the things that are happening in the world are indications that the Lord wants us to do a double check on our lives and in that verse he calls an attitude of remorse for the things that aren’t done that should not be done.”
With so many affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrell believes prayer is as “crucial” as ever.
“We as ministers believe in the Almighty, and he has the ability and power to unleash things and control things,” Harrell said. “So we believe a little virus, like a coronavirus, is nothing in his realm and we have no clue as to why he’s allowing for such things, but we ask him to bring it under control.”
The virtual service was a first for LCBA, but Holmes said livestreaming may be an option moving forward — even when in-person services are possible.
“Although it’s a little uncomfortable, we’re grateful for the technology so that we can stay connected,” Holmes said. “Christianity is really about relationships and our relationship with God and our relationship with each other and how we encourage each other to build on our relationship with the Lord. This is a way for us to connect with each other.”
