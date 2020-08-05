An employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Highland Park Elementary School days before classes begin for the 2020-21 year.
Loudon County Director of Schools Mike Garren said the district was notified Monday morning. Staff reported back to school Thursday.
Staff members who have come in contact with the person will be required to wear a face mask for 14 days.
“Any staff or student that tests positive will be out for 10 days, so anybody positive won’t be back in the school,” Garren said. “Then anyone that had close contact, if they don’t have any symptoms, any teacher or staff that had close contact without any symptoms will be wearing a mask for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms and social distancing. ... That’s part of our critical infrastructure guidelines that the board passed a couple of meetings ago when they passed the reopening plan. It’s in that. We’re just following those guidelines.”
Loudon County Board of Education last month approved a reopening plan, which can be found at www.loudoncounty.org.
“This is something I expected,” Kathy Winsor, HPES principal, said. “When people start getting back together, it’s just one of those things — we’ve got plans in place and we’re going to do our best to keep everyone safe. ... I would rather those people were here so they could begin training and I know they would rather be here so they could be getting ready for kids. But it’s going to be OK. I’m sure there’s people out there who have already been dealing with this for several months now. We’re going to be OK.”
Under a staggered start to the school year, students with last names beginning A-G are the first to return Friday. Students H-N will arrive Monday and O-Z return Tuesday. All students are expected back Aug. 12.
As part of the reopening plan, face coverings are recommended but not required.
“We have several additional safety protocols in place for this upcoming year, including additional cleaning and sanitizing, additional hand sanitizer stations, spaced out seating in the classrooms and cafeterias, modified schedules to decrease the number of students in the halls and restrooms at one time and temperature checks for staff and students,” Garren said. “We will be following the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines, and anyone seen by our school nurse that exhibits a symptom associated with COVID-19 will not be able to return to school for 10 days and have to be fever free for the last 24 hours. These protocols will help keep the school as safe and healthy as possible. We need parents to help us by not sending their child to school if they are not feeling well.”
When anyone tests positive during the year, families will be notified.
“Our protocol is once school starts and kids are in the building, if we have a positive case, whether it be students or staff, then we will put out a statement that we have a case,” Garren said. “We won’t identify whether it’s a student or staff, but we’ll put out that we have a case so that everybody knows. Then we’ll specifically call the parents of the kids that will be impacted.”
Gary Ubben, school board member, has pushed for face coverings.
“It concerns all of us,” Ubben said. “That’s what a lot of our discussion and debate has been about on the board meetings the last two times. I was on the losing side in the several votes that took place, but that doesn’t decrease my concern. I think if we were more cautious than that and require the masks, which is politically unpopular, I know that, but it will give us a better opportunity to keep school open.”
At a July 23 meeting, the BOE voted down making face coverings mandatory for high school teachers and students.
Ubben believes face coverings could become a future topic of discussion for the board.
“I think there’s a possibility of that, but it may be like locking the barn after the horse has been stolen. That’s the problem,” he said.
Garren said an Eaton Elementary School employee tested positive, but they were not in the school and had not been working.
“With Loudon County Schools being the biggest employer of Loudon County, I mean chances are that it was going to happen eventually anyway,” Zack Cusick, BOE member, said. “So it’s not completely surprising that it would happen. The good thing now is that kids weren’t in the school room, obviously.”
Cusick was pleased with how the issue was handled.
“We’ll let whoever tested positive obviously be in quarantine and anybody around the person that was potentially tested positive will be subject to checking symptoms daily and see if they have it,” he said. “They’ll wear masks for the 14 days after being exposed to the person that did test positive. So far those protocols have obviously been handled and followed and hopefully will continue to help us throughout this time.”
As of Monday morning, there had been no reports of COVID-19 positive cases for staff or teachers in Lenoir City Schools, Director of Schools Jeanne Barker said.