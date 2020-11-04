Despite coronavirus and weather concerns, Lenoir City’s Park After Dark carried on without issue Thursday at Wampler-Keith Park.
Park After Dark is the city’s Halloween festival where kids and families gather to play games and partake in other activities like inflatables, s’mores and hayrides. The festival this year was scheduled to look similar to previous years with only a few changes to help combat COVID-19.
“Well, one thing that we did take out we normally have, especially for the younger kids, a big inflatable pool that actually has corn kernels in it like the feed corn that you feed animals with, and we usually have younger kids that play in it with buckets and different toys in there,” Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation director, said. “We decided not to do that this year since a lot of toys and cups and buckets that they would normally use to play in it they would be sharing those and interacting a little too close and touching multiple surfaces of the same thing.”
Inflatables were intended to be at the festival but were not included due to rainy weather leading up to the event.
Safety precautions included volunteers wearing masks and signs reminding people to social distance. Extra games were added to keep people spread out.
In the past, the festival has consisted of about five to six games. There were about 10 games this year. Cusick thought if there were more games, the lines would be shorter and people would be more spread out.
Canceling the Halloween celebration was never an option.
“There wasn’t talks about not having the event,” Cusick said. “There were just talks mainly about how can we have it with still hopefully issuing guidelines and things of that nature to be able to still participate and have the event but still have safety in mind.”
Bill Hout brought his son, Landon, who was excited to get out for an activity in the community and show off his Halloween costume.
For Abby Russell’s children, Niko and Bernice, events like Park After Dark are important because they have missed out on many social interactions.
“It’s mostly just a social thing because they’re having to lose out on school for so long, and there’s so many people that are coming up with (COVID-19), and they get two weeks out, and they just want to come out and be social and not be stuck inside the house,” Abby said. “Granted, there’s COVID, but we’re out in the open, and the kids need to be out there.”
Whitney Cusick thinks the community needs Park After Dark.
“I think especially because it’s open air, and it brings the community together and offers something a lot of the other communities aren’t doing right now especially with Halloween festivities,” she said. “It gives them something to do with the games, and there’s a lot of different variation. The kids love seeing their friends from school or their friends from church and we want them to still have that.”
Cusick said the festival was successful despite low numbers compared to previous years.
“All in all, I think we still had a good crowd considering everything,” he said. “I know the kids that did come out and the parents still enjoyed it. There were a lot of happy faces playing the games and winning some candy, even getting s’mores and just being able to hang out a little bit outside. After a few days of bad weather and not having much other festivities because of COVID going on, but overall I thought it was still a good event for us.”