New Providence aims for 1,000 masks

New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon is working to create 1,000 face masks for various causes by Sunday.
The church announced its plan mid-May on Facebook. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, senior pastor, said members are very “ministry-minded” so he wanted to challenge them.
New Providence’s first in-person service will be Sunday, and Caldwell thought it would be the perfect day to have everyone collect the masks made then. He said the church first looked at buying masks to donate, but it was too expensive.
Caldwell turned to the Crafty Ladies ministry for inspiration.
Deb Minis, church ministry assistant, said she is unsure how many women of the ministry are participating. She estimates 15 women in the ministry are hard at work, but two she did not know were participating have brought her masks. Since the ladies are not meeting on a regular basis, it is hard for her to tell who is and isn’t participating, she said.
“(The ministry) kind of falls underneath the women’s ministry of the church, so it could be anywhere from five ladies doing something to 150, so it just depends on what project it is,” Minis said.
Caldwell said there is even more participation from people providing materials or sending donations.
Minis said the goal is to collect 700 adult masks and 300 children’s masks. She suspects the majority of the children’s masks will be donated to the Loudon County Baptist Association’s Immanuel House ministry.
“That’s the numeric goal,” Caldwell said. “The other goal is to protect people and to help folks that couldn’t afford a mask.”
Each mask comes individually wrapped in a Ziploc bag with a note from the church offering prayers and how to contact the church with any specific prayer requests.
Caldwell plans to post about the masks on the LCBA website and offer them to any churches that are a part of the association. The church will also offer delivery.
“Also, we’ll just put out a general post out there to my brothers and sisters from other churches that I don’t have as much contact with, but certainly these are not Baptist masks. They’re masks for anyone,” he said.
New Providence has been in contact with the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County and Loudon County Habitat for Humanity about donating masks. Caldwell is not worried about running out because he knows more can be made.
Minis said the church has received about 150 masks so far, but she is confident the goal will be met. She said it is hard to keep a count at the moment because they are brought in sporadically, and the bulk of the masks will be brought in Sunday.
While doing good for the community, the masks have also led to an unexpected fellowship in the church, Caldwell said.
“It’s been fun watching the folks say, ‘Hey, where are you getting your material? We can’t find elastic,’ those kinds of things,” he said. “They’re all kind of communicating internally, the church members are, through Facebook and other ways. So that’s kind of cool to see there’s a lot of fellowship going on, and they’re just excited about doing it.”
