Local mayors again came together Monday for a brief update on how COVID-19 is affecting operations in Loudon County.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens and Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris were present for a brief hearing at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lenoir City Municipal Building.
Aikens stressed Lenoir City was “open for business.”
“Restaurants are open and have been open at 50 percent capacity,” he said. “Of course, the hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons are certainly open and everyone seems to be following the CDC guidelines.”
Playgrounds and the public pool will open May 30 unless Gov. Bill Lee presents different guidelines before then, Aikens said.
“City hall and LCUB are open for business and at full capacity,” Aikens said. “I certainly appreciate Mayor Harris and Mayor Bradshaw and the Greenback mayor along with the Philadelphia mayor for their support and working together. As we said early on, I believe that’s what the people of Loudon County want and certainly we have done that.”
Mayors for more than a month have emphasized a “unified front.”
“That’s just a great thing, says a lot of great things about our communities, our cities and our county,” Bradshaw said. “As we move forward, we’re still going to maintain that we need to be safe, we need to maintain our social distancing as much as possible, but continue to work together.”
The Tennessee Department of Health as of Monday reported 41 confirmed cases in Loudon County. Of that amount, 38 had recovered.
Bradshaw agreed with Aikens that the county is “pretty much open for business across the board.” One exception is the county clerk’s office.
“We are still ... restricting the amount of people in the building, and so some services are still a little bit limited as far as getting your driver’s license not renewed yet there on site, but we’re encouraging people to use online services as much as possible, especially title renewals,” Bradshaw said. “You can get your car registration renewed online and save yourself a trip. Our convenience centers are back open as well full bore accepting paint and our household hazardous waste.”
Bradshaw said he and other mayors are in agreement the Highway 11 yard sale, which stretches throughout the county, will go on as planned. The yard sale is Thursday-Sunday.
“That is an important source of revenue for some folks and it’s also a way for us to continue to increase our tax revenue if people want to eat and stop and get gas and such,” he said. “Be safe about it. This has a potential to be a more risky situation than normal, but at the same time we’ve done a great job and continue to do that great job and I think we’ll all be OK.”
Loudon City Hall and Loudon Utilities Board are open this week, Harris said.
“Customers are still encouraged to utilize the online payment, drive-through service and ... you can pay your bill by phone to minimize personal contact as much as possible,” Harris said. “As both mayors have mentioned, we need to stress personal distancing and those kind of things. Personal responsibility, social distancing, all those things are important and will continue. Most city and LUB service departments, they’re phasing back into full schedules over the next couple of weeks, different departments are coming on at different times.”
Parks and playgrounds in Loudon will remain closed for now.
“Tennis courts are open, public restrooms are open at the parks and they’re being cleaned following CDC guidelines, but right now basketball courts, soccer fields, they’re still closed because of the potential of gathering more than 10 people at a time,” Harris said. “So we’ll just continue to monitor that and try to open the parks and playgrounds up as soon as possible. The Loudon splash pad will not open up in May. We’re waiting to see if we can do that in June pending any kind of announcement that comes from the governor’s office.”
Harris also wanted to remind residents Highland Avenue paving would begin in the “next week or so.”
