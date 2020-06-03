Making a difference for vets

Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding in Lenoir City had to shut its doors for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one program remained to help veterans in need.
The Heroes & Horses program was operational on a minimal basis after STAR Director of Services Melissa Abbey heard from four or five veterans seeking help during the pandemic.
Heroes & Horses helps veterans with disabilities or other special challenges.
“We had numerous of our veterans call and ask us if they could come out during this COVID time and spend some time with the horse,” Lynn Petr, STAR executive director and founder, said. “For them to reach out is huge. To reach out to us is heartening on our side, but then there’s no way in the world we were going to say ‘no.’ I mean this is such a high suicide rate population and they were frantic. So they’d come out, they’d spend 30 minutes just talking, loving, rubbing on the horse, they’d go away a different man.”
According to a 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, from 2008 to 2017 the number of veteran suicides surpassed 6,000 each year.
“I think the stay-at-home (order), but the whole pandemic issue, triggered a lot of people’s stuff,” Abbey said. “If you had any issues before this pandemic stuff I think it just pushed everyone’s buttons as far as panic and watching the news and obsessing and being in your head and thinking and worrying and things like that. Among our veterans I saw kind of a resurgence of people’s PTSD symptoms as far as being hyper vigilant and irritable or depressed or just being at home and not wanting to be around people. Anxiety kind of went through the roof with everyone, and if you already had those issues it just was even harder.”
Over the 11 years STAR has offered Heroes & Horses, 59 veterans have been helped.
For safety purposes, Abbey said STAR representatives helped veterans on an individual basis instead of in a class setting.
“When folks come in brand new we have them work on the ground with a horse for the first session, so the first eight lessons or so, and that gives us a time to watch them and how they interact with the horse, to teach them some of the basics of how to put a halter on a horse, how to lead a horse, read the horse’s body language,” she said. “A lot of the moving, asking the horse to move around on the ground directly relates to what they’re going to do in the saddle if that’s what they choose to do later. Getting that foundation going and letting us get to know them and them get to know us.”
Petr said the program especially makes all the difference for veterans with PTSD.
“That’s such a hidden problem and those guys don’t want to — a lot of them don’t want to admit they have it,” Petr said. “They don’t want to engage.”
Horses offer an opportunity for veterans to live in the moment instead of the past, she said.
“For most of the folks that I was seeing individually, they had already had experience with our horses here, so it was getting to see a horse that they’re friends or a horse that they feel close to coming to a place where they’ve got associations of good feelings and calm and that sort of stuff, but horses in general are very sensitive to people’s emotions and intentions,” Abbey said. “... The people then are made aware of what they’re putting out by how the horse reacts to it.”
Fred Kyle is a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 28 years. He is a volunteer at STAR.
“I’ve been there so long and I don’t work with just veterans, I work with the regular riders also, but it’s a rewarding experience for both the riders and the volunteers themselves,” Kyle said. “I miss it that we’ve been shut out right now because of the virus, but I’ve watched a lot of them. One of the recent veterans, there was a rider that said it changed his entire life. He had PTSD and he said it changed his entire life, and he rides without a volunteer helper, he rides on his own and he does great. ... I think it’s a wonderful experience for both sides. The camaraderie that goes on. I mean most of us that volunteer we’re veterans.”
Friendships have formed between volunteers and participants, Petr said.
“It’s not a recreational thing,” she said. “Not to say there’s not fun that’s had, but that is not the goal. The goal is just connection and reality check, being kind and putting that military stuff behind you. The military is great, my son is a Marine, a special forces Marine, but that’s for one purpose and when that’s over and done you can’t bring that into the civilian world, it just doesn’t work.”
Classes reopened Monday on a larger scale, Petr said. Independent therapeutic riding classes will also begin this month. Minis in Motion started in early May. Hopes are to start Changing Strides, which caters to at-risk youth, in July.
