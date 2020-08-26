A reduced crowd gathered Saturday in Loudon’s Legion Park for a night filled with food trucks and fireworks to celebrate Riverfest.
The yearly event looked different due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead of 80-90 craft vendors and food trucks, there were only eight craft vendors and 20 food trucks. Each vendor or truck was spaced 40 feet apart.
The adjustments were made in an effort to keep lines socially distanced, Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department director, said.
Harrell knew the crowd would be down from previous years, so he wanted to give vendors a chance to sell enough of their product to make a profit. He believes reducing the number of vendors positively impacted sale numbers. While in years past Riverfest would attract 6,000 people, this year Harrell estimated 1,000-1,500.
Despite the changes, Harrell was pleased with how the night went.
“I think the folks that came were very pleased and excited and had plenty of great food,” he said. “The downtown merchants, the restaurants such as the Carmichael Inn, Sons of Smoke and Tommy’s Grill on Grove all supported us, and we sent folks up their way as well. So it was just a good night in Loudon.”
Children’s attractions such as the wet zone, a place where firetrucks sprayed hoses to keep people cool, were called off in an effort to keep possible virus contamination at a minimum, Harrell said. The hot dog eating contest also did not occur.
Fireworks were shot off earlier than expected at 8:45 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.
Harrell used a new fireworks company for the first time due to changed insurance regulations. The show was a bit shorter than previously, but the fireworks made up for it in height and noise.
“I think they were received well,” he said. “I don’t know that anyone noticed a difference. We just moved right along from company A to company B and these fireworks were a little bit louder than our previous contractor had provided us, and I think they liked that noise a little bit better. But as far as the average folk attending, they really didn’t know the difference.”
Longtime Loudon resident Clifton Peters has visited Riverfest for five years. Although this year’s festivities were reduced, he did not leave disappointed.
“We come every year,” Peters said. “It’s just a lot smaller than normal, but that’s understandable with the pandemic and all that. Honestly, I never thought about it not happening.”
Harrell said he was surprised by this year’s out-of-town crowd drawn in by Riverfest. He spoke with many people at the festival who were there just to get out of the house.
Keith and Chantel Paschal made the trip from Powell. Saturday was their first time experiencing the festival.
“I’m just glad that there’s places that are open and doing stuff,” Keith said. “In Knox County, pretty much everything’s shut down, so we came over here.”
“There’s an awesome amount of food trucks,” Chantel added.