Loudon County gyms back in business

For the first time in weeks, gym owners have been allowed to open their doors to the public.
Many in the area began allowing members in Friday. The state has listed guidelines, including limiting capacity to 50 percent, adjusting equipment layout and keeping people six feet apart, only operating while staffed, cleaning equipment every two hours and encouraging members and staff to wear face masks.
“I think trying to force people to wear a mask in the gym that’s really going to cause I think more issues than the possible spread of COVID,” Matt Gentry, Lenoir City Fitness Center owner, said. “You have people who are trying to get fit, people that some are very overweight or very restricted breathing in a mask and I think you’re going to have issues with that. I’ve wore one just to see what it would be like and it’s not fun for me and I’m 200 pounds and in shape.
“So if someone is over 300 pounds, they’re going to have a hard time with that,” he added. “Now I also believe at the same time if you want to wear a mask, you should wear a mask.”
Gentry reopened his gym’s doors after being closed since around the middle of March. He considered Lee’s handling of COVID-19 “slightly absurd” and has implemented his own mandates to keep the gym clean.
“His entire process has been kind of absurd to be honest from the start as far as changing things last minute, changing opening dates from last minute,” Gentry said. “... So we’re kind of going off our own guidelines as far as what’s best because I’ve lost my trust in what he’s telling us. So we are absolutely making our own mandates here. I know a lot of other local gyms in other areas are following the same types of guidelines.”
Changes include limiting five people per 1,000 square feet, putting the max number in at one time 20 and wiping down equipment throughout the day.
“If you’re No. 21 you got to wait in your car until one person leaves,” Gentry said. “With that, we are asking that people not limit their workouts but limit their socializing in the gym so they get their workout over with and get out so the next person can come in, especially during busier hours. That’s only fair. I think the less you’re in here the less chance you had to spread for some reason if you had it, whether it be COVID, the flu, whatever.”
Gentry asked if customers don’t feel well, stay home. His gym will remain open 24 hours a day.
Crossfit 365 owner Jesse Simonian reopened Monday.
“While I have a thermometer up there, I’m not physically taking everybody’s temperature,” Simonian said. “We are keeping distance. I do have my gym taped off. Normally my gym’s for the most part a wide open gym floor with equipment around the walls, and so I’ve got orange duct tape marking off sections where the recommended distance is six feet. We’ve got 12 to 14 feet between people, and so I’m following the social distancing aspect of it.”
The building’s two garage doors are open to provide fresh air, and Simonian has plans to have people work outside.
Everybody is given a clean rag and spray bottle of sanitizer to wipe equipment.
Crossfit only has classes in reduced sizes for now, although plans are to soon begin personal training again.
“I’m working on some outdoor options also,” Simonian said. “I’ve got some canopy shade put up, which would open things up just depending on the day. I’m working on more capacity as well, but right now I’ve got it at 14 people where everybody’s got their own 12 by 12 square with a few extra feet of distance in between their squares.”
Reopening is a step in the right direction, he said.
Anytime Fitness in Loudon is following guidelines “as closely as we can,” Bryan Hurst, gym owner, said.
The biggest addition while closed was an air purification system being installed in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit.
“I know that even before we opened the teams — we have three locations — the teams got together Wednesday and Thursday just making sure everything was spotless,” Hurst said. “When we first did get shut down we had a professional cleaning service come in and ... they bombed the place more or less with disinfectants. So whatever would have been left behind should not have been there upon our reopen.”
Although maintaining 50 percent capacity likely won’t be an issue, Hurst said the gym has implemented a new way for visitors to sign in. Each person is screened.
“Now we do have a sign-in sheet and at our facility when people scan their keys through the door we can look at any given time and see how many people are there,” he said. “However, especially at the Loudon location, 7,200 square feet, even when we were at our peak at the first of the year, in January the number of usage and the occupancy at that time would not even been in void of what their recommendation is right now. I mean it’s good and it’s bad in that way in that we don’t have a ton of members.”
Equipment has been moved for appropriate social distancing. The gym is also now only open while staffed. Face masks are offered if needed.
“We’ve also staggered a lot of the equipment to try to get to have some spacing in the equipment so that that’s not really a decision that a lot of members will have to make because we’ve already put enough space between the equipment that we don’t have to worry too much about them hopping on a treadmill right next to another person,” he said.
